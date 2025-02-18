Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the popular fishing neighborhood of Cabanyal in Valencia, Casa Ona is an ode to the Mediterranean in its textures and finishes. The Valencia-based studio of Paloma Bau has highlighted the origin and nature of this unique historic home through a very respectful rehabilitation of the architectural heritage.

The interior design studio of Paloma Bau has carried out the rehabilitation and renovation of Casa Ona, a 1925 house situated in a protected building in the fishing district of Cabanyal in Valencia. From the outside, the façade, clad in beautiful turquoise tiles, reflects the character and architectural imprint of this unique property. The owner, a young lover of the sea and surfing who grew up in this popular fishing neighborhood, decided to give new life to his grandparents' house to turn it into a modern and functional home while maintaining its Mediterranean essence.

A design inspired by the Mediterranean. The technical architect and interior designer Paloma Bau, along with her team, has approached this renovation and rehabilitation project respectfully. Thus, she has created a new space that is a true ode to the Mediterranean, with textures and finishes that evoke the sea and the beach. The home, originally dark and very compartmentalized, has been stripped of unnecessary coverings, revealing a wooden structure with a revolt and a load-bearing wall that divided the rear terraces.

The continuous sandy-colored floor stitches together all corners of the house, evoking the long beaches of Bolonia in Cádiz. The living area is articulated through a large central island in a washed green color, made with textured tiles and turquoise green silestone, reminiscent of the movement of the seawater. The kitchen, in neutral tones and oak wood, opens to the living room, unifying both spaces. The Mediterranean is also reflected in the color palette of the space. The brown and grayish tones, along with a deep and bright blue in the bathroom, evoke the Costa Brava and the open sea.

The selected furniture includes pieces in a Mediterranean style, such as wooden and rope chairs in the dining room and a micro-cement coffee table, accompanied by linen and cotton textiles. The façade has been worked on from a perspective that respects the architectural heritage. Paloma Bau's team has restored its original aesthetics through wooden carpentry and traditional Alicante shutters, very characteristic elements of the houses in Cabanyal, thus preserving the building's identity and nature.

Multifunctional spaces and hidden elements. Additionally, the living area features an ingenious permeable paneling made of lacquered wooden slats that hides a storage area for surfboards and a small bathroom inspired by Cala Rotja in Menorca. The private area of the home, consisting of an office and a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room, retains the old reddish brick load-bearing wall, whose original openings connect the dressing room with the bedroom and the bathroom.

The decorative lighting, composed of pieces designed by artisan Adriana Cabello, incorporates various grain sizes of clay in the same tones, with textured or glazed finishes depending on their location. Meanwhile, the functional lighting project is integrated into the ceilings or hidden in the structures, thus enhancing the ornamental and decorative details of the space.