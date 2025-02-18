Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio

Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio

Save

Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, BalconyCasa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairCasa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, KitchenCasa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, DoorCasa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Restoration
Spain
  • Architects: Paloma Bau Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Zarzoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Andreu World, Kave Home, Cesta de Santa & Cole, Dekton de Aeris, Equipe, Grassoler, Ragno, Silestone de Poseidon Green
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Balcony
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the popular fishing neighborhood of Cabanyal in Valencia, Casa Ona is an ode to the Mediterranean in its textures and finishes. The Valencia-based studio of Paloma Bau has highlighted the origin and nature of this unique historic home through a very respectful rehabilitation of the architectural heritage.

Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Kitchen
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© David Zarzoso

The interior design studio of Paloma Bau has carried out the rehabilitation and renovation of Casa Ona, a 1925 house situated in a protected building in the fishing district of Cabanyal in Valencia. From the outside, the façade, clad in beautiful turquoise tiles, reflects the character and architectural imprint of this unique property. The owner, a young lover of the sea and surfing who grew up in this popular fishing neighborhood, decided to give new life to his grandparents' house to turn it into a modern and functional home while maintaining its Mediterranean essence.

Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Image 9 of 19
© David Zarzoso

A design inspired by the Mediterranean. The technical architect and interior designer Paloma Bau, along with her team, has approached this renovation and rehabilitation project respectfully. Thus, she has created a new space that is a true ode to the Mediterranean, with textures and finishes that evoke the sea and the beach. The home, originally dark and very compartmentalized, has been stripped of unnecessary coverings, revealing a wooden structure with a revolt and a load-bearing wall that divided the rear terraces.

Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Image 17 of 19
Plan

The continuous sandy-colored floor stitches together all corners of the house, evoking the long beaches of Bolonia in Cádiz. The living area is articulated through a large central island in a washed green color, made with textured tiles and turquoise green silestone, reminiscent of the movement of the seawater. The kitchen, in neutral tones and oak wood, opens to the living room, unifying both spaces. The Mediterranean is also reflected in the color palette of the space. The brown and grayish tones, along with a deep and bright blue in the bathroom, evoke the Costa Brava and the open sea.

Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Door
© David Zarzoso

The selected furniture includes pieces in a Mediterranean style, such as wooden and rope chairs in the dining room and a micro-cement coffee table, accompanied by linen and cotton textiles. The façade has been worked on from a perspective that respects the architectural heritage. Paloma Bau's team has restored its original aesthetics through wooden carpentry and traditional Alicante shutters, very characteristic elements of the houses in Cabanyal, thus preserving the building's identity and nature.

Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Image 11 of 19
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Image 12 of 19
© David Zarzoso

Multifunctional spaces and hidden elements. Additionally, the living area features an ingenious permeable paneling made of lacquered wooden slats that hides a storage area for surfboards and a small bathroom inspired by Cala Rotja in Menorca. The private area of the home, consisting of an office and a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room, retains the old reddish brick load-bearing wall, whose original openings connect the dressing room with the bedroom and the bathroom.

Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, Countertop, Glass, Sink
© David Zarzoso

The decorative lighting, composed of pieces designed by artisan Adriana Cabello, incorporates various grain sizes of clay in the same tones, with textured or glazed finishes depending on their location. Meanwhile, the functional lighting project is integrated into the ceilings or hidden in the structures, thus enhancing the ornamental and decorative details of the space.

Save this picture!
Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed
© David Zarzoso

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Paloma Bau Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationSpain
Cite: "Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio" [Casa Ona / Paloma Bau Studio] 18 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027032/casa-ona-paloma-bau-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags