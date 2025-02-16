Church of Joy / Department of Architecture co.

+ 14

Churches • Thailand Architects: Department of Architecture co.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: SPACESHIFT STUDIO

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Krungthai Lighting Co.,Ltd , Precast Engineering Co.,Ltd.

Lead Architect: Amata Luphaiboon, Twitee Vajrabhaya Teparkum, Waraphan Watanakaroon

Architect of Record: Design Poiesis Ltd.

Design Team: Waraphan Watanakaroon, Pongpat Polsorn

Client: Church of Joy Foundation

Façade Architect, Congregation Hall Interior Designer, Cross Installation Artist: Department of ARCHITECTURE

Façade And Congregation Hall Lighting Designer: F.O.S. Lighting Design Studio

Structural Engineer: H. Engineer Co.,Ltd.

Mep Engineer: Koson Kaewkaw (EE), Tianwarit Kanasubborvorn (ME)

Main Contractor: 3 Phorn Co.,Ltd.

Pre Cast Concrete Façade Specialist: Precast Engineering Co.,Ltd.

Building System Contractor: E.C.T. Professional Co.,Ltd.

Façade Cross Manufacturer: Sukit Aluminum Co.,Ltd.

Congregation Hall Cross Manufacturer: Krungthai Lighting Co.,Ltd

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. In a harmonious blend of faith, art, and architecture, the Church of Joy unveils an architectural narrative, designed to evoke a dialogue between light, geometry, and sacred symbolism. Guided by newfound devotion, our journey began with a limited yet impactful focus—centered on the facade and the interior of the congregation hall.

Illuminated Covenant: Genesis in Architectural Facade – The facade's precast vertical pleats descend like a sacred curtain from the Old Testament, symbolizing the separation of people from the divine. Engaging sunlight, it casts intricate shadows, forming a compelling canvas for the Covenant Cross. Genesis 9:16: "Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures."

Inspired by this covenant, the front facade features the Covenant Cross, crafted from Dichroic acrylic. It transforms into a dynamic interplay of colors, refracting and reflecting sunlight. Varying fin depths abstractly shape a fleeting silhouette of Jesus on the cross. As sunlight bathes the facade, the cross enlivens, embodying the joyous covenant. The interplay of color responds to shifting light and sky conditions, casting a beautiful play on the pleated white facade. Under a cloudy sky, it subtly unveils delicate tints of colors, distinctly reflecting bright hues when touched by sunlight, breathing life into the facade.

Matthew 5:14-15, "You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house." As day transitions to night, Matthew 5:14-15 materializes. Specially designed lighting transforms the cross into a radiant lantern, enlightening minds and physically brightening the neighborhood. The Church becomes a guiding light, embodying scripture and spreading hope to all in its midst.

Sacred Embrace: Light Within the Congregation – The congregation hall is acoustically clad with straw fiber walls, alluding to the humility of Jesus' birth. In the hall, a prominent opening bathes the "Embracing Cross," crafted from crystal prism tubes. Backlit by the sun, the Embracing Cross, crafted from crystal prisms, softly glows. Inspired by Deuteronomy 33:27, "The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms," the cross' inward-curving arms express God's unconditional welcome. At night, spotlights reveal the cross, casting varied spectrum hues on surrounding walls. The cross's concave arms channel light to create a dramatic ambiance. Above, fabric sheets and strip lights form waves emanating from the cross—an embodiment of Jesus's teachings expanding into worshippers' minds.

The Church of Joy is an architectural hymn, seamlessly blending the sacred with architecture, revealing its essence in every shadow, every color, and every beam of light that graces its divine space.