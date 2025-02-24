Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects

South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects

Save

South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 3 of 21South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 8 of 21South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairSouth Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Glass, SinkSouth Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 3 of 21
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. The South Yarra House presents as a bold, impenetrable object. Deceptively simple in form, its robust materiality provides a protective shield for the inhabitants and a vessel for the sculptural forms and delicate materiality within. The journey through the house, comprised over four levels, is shaped by the sense of compression and expansion.

Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 5 of 21
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 8 of 21
© Rory Gardiner

Passing under the concrete facade which appears to float over the front garden and a delicate ribbon of patterned glass the double height foyer space is revealed. Enclosed, a spiral staircase and the curved form of the main living space protruding into the space as an abstract, brick form. Beyond the foyer space, a juxtaposition of materials unfolds; the raw concrete façade, black timber battens lining walls, monoliths of marble and granite, natural zinc cladding, juxtaposed by warming American oak, creamy Krause brick, aged brass details and polished venetian plaster with curvaceous ceiling junctions. The contradiction of soft materiality balances the predominant raw and robust material palette, enhancing and complimenting the interplay of light and dark throughout the home.

Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Lighting, Glass
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 17 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Rory Gardiner

A large terrace and swimming pool extends from the main living area over lush garden arrangements on the ground plane, creating a unified dialogue between architecture and landscape. The curated planting moments soften the bold materiality and scale of the built form, whilst the selection of eccentric planting adds to the spectacle of the architecture.

Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Glass, Sink
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 2 of 21
© Rory Gardiner

Designing the home with the notion of curiosity and discovery, eclectic materials and intricately detailed sculptural elements create a series of experiential discoveries that fill the home with constant encounters of rooms and spaces which were initially imperceptible. These gestures facilitate a dynamic refuge for the inhabitants, behind an unbeknown concrete façade.

Save this picture!
South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 12 of 21
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pandolfini Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "South Yarra House / Pandolfini Architects" 24 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026961/south-yarra-house-pandolfini-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags