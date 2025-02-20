Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects

Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects

Save

Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairCloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Image 3 of 28Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Image 4 of 28Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenCloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Northcote, Australia
  • Architects: Steffen Welsch Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  341
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Ross
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  LIVOS, Lysaght, Oblica, Red Interior Design, S&A Stairs, Sanden, Slimline, Sonic Lighting
  • Lead Architects: Steffen Welsch
  • Project Leader: Donal Coffey
  • Graduate Of Architecture: Mariam Sher Muhammad
  • Builder: Renovation One
  • Building Surveyor: Metro Building Surveying
  • Quantity Surveyor: Plancost Australia
  • Structural Engineer & Civil Consultant: Maurice Farrugia and Associates
  • Landscape Consultant: Lisa Armstrong
  • Esd Consultant (Energy Rater): Floyd Energy
  • Rammed Earth: Olnee Constructions
  • Joinery: MTR Designer Cabinets
  • Esd Consultant (Lifecycle Assessment): LID Consulting
  • City: Northcote
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. Part of an inner suburban neighbourhood, Cloud Street – a large family home with an extensive program - is a two-storey building with its own identity that appears modest and merges effortlessly into its surroundings. It reflects our ethos of building as background that avoids standing out but draws its strength from being part of and contributing to something else, in this case a relaxed suburban street in a family friendly neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Image 4 of 28
© Tom Ross

We are known for designing modest buildings and were uncomfortable with a 299 sqm house. This drove our approach to deliver a design that – despite its size – is recessive, environmentally sensitive, considers future use, reaches out to the community and – most importantly – has a significantly lower global warming potential than the average Australian dwelling.

Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tom Ross

Appearing recessive carries through from the initial concept to floor plans, form, material selection and detailing. The functional and spatial concept is an arrangement split into four zones: communal areas in the centre around a northern courtyard garden, parents and children to either side, all facing north, and utilities along the south.

Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Image 12 of 28
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Image 24 of 28
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Tom Ross

We chose our rooms not to be rectangular: the walls are angled, and ceilings sloped. This permits the form to break down into small parts. The building appears to be held together by two double-storey pavilions: parents at the rear, and children and guests at the front.

Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Image 3 of 28
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Image 27 of 28
Elevation
Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Garden, Deck
© Tom Ross

Whereas the parents' wing is secluded, with a staircase tucked behind the kitchen leading to the main bedroom with a private terrace, the kids' wing features an open circular timber staircase, a fireman's pole and access to a garden that can open up to the street. The frontage is casual in its presence and openly connects to the neighbourhood. We removed the front fence and created an open front yard with native plantings and casual sitting areas.

Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden
© Tom Ross

Respectfully engaging with its environment on multiple levels is at the core of Cloud Street's design, construction, and use. Leveraging passive solar design principles, we let considerations such as the management of thermal comfort, sunlight access, natural airflow and ventilation, acoustics, and access to greenery inform the layout, size and location of openings and our material choices.

Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ross

Despite its formal complexity, the house was economically constructed around a rammed earth spine, selected for its low embodied carbon, thermal mass, acoustic quality, as well as the way light animates its surface. A light-controlling veranda, strategically placed windows for natural ventilation, and thick walls with integrated automated awnings ensure stable indoor temperatures - reducing reliance on artificial climate control. Clad in timber destined to mature gracefully, it symbolizes a symbiotic relationship with nature.

Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Tom Ross

Results of our life cycle analysis, which assessed Cloud Street's whole-life carbon impact, demonstrated a 230% saving in its global warming potential compared to the average Australian dwelling – providing an indication that large buildings can also be environmentally sensitive and helps to further illuminate the expansive potential of sustainable design. 

Save this picture!
Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ross

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Steffen Welsch Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Cloud Street / Steffen Welsch Architects" 20 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026958/cloud-street-steffen-welsch-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags