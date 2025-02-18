Villa Ulvås / STAM Arkitekter

+ 15

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On Sweden's rugged west coast, the island of Orust offers a natural serenity, where the weather is as much a character as the land itself. On the eastern edge of the island, Villa Ulvås is delicately positioned on a gently sloping plot. The sea, ever-present, dominates the scene. It is a place where the landscape's quiet beauty is frequently interrupted by the forceful winds, which, over the years, have left their imprint on the architecture. This dynamic between calm and chaos informs the house's design.

The architecture unfolds as a sequence of three distinct sections, each subtly offset from the other, their parallel roofs gently contoured to create sheltering spaces and an undeniable sense of volume. To the southwest, a terrace embraces the house, offering a serene spot to bask in the evening sun, the surrounding greenery softening its edges. The boundary between interior and exterior dissolves in the large glass sections that visually connect the house to the fjord beyond, inviting the landscape in while shielding the occupants from its harsher elements. Inside, the experience is one of movement and discovery. The flow between rooms has been crafted with precision, guiding the eye down long corridors, through openings, and across varying ceiling heights that evoke a sense of intrigue. The space is simultaneously open and intimate, the floor plan a series of rooms that shift between clearly defined pockets and sweeping, fluid areas. Nothing is fully revealed at once—there is always something to be discovered.

Respecting the natural topography, the house sits lightly on the land, raised on concrete piers to minimize excavation and engage harmoniously with its environment. A laminated timber frame, insulated with cellulose fiber, sits atop this base, creating a diffusion-open system that allows the structure to breathe. The result is a home that stands resilient against the region's fierce winds and unpredictable weather. Every detail has been carefully considered, from the dual-layered floor structure that conceals the essential installations to the airtightness that protects against the elements.

Materiality is key in creating the home's sense of calm. Wood, a versatile and inviting material, is used throughout—both as a structural element and for surfaces that create warmth and continuity between spaces. The façade and roof are clad in linseed oil-treated pine, which will gently weather over time, melding seamlessly with the surroundings. Inside, light pine, oak, and limestone define the understated interior, where a minimalist palette fosters a tranquil atmosphere. Every surface feels purposeful, and every material is selected for its natural quality, creating a sense of peace. Here, in the soft embrace of the landscape and the shelter of Villa Ulvås, the house offers more than just protection—it provides a space that feels as though it has always belonged. It is a home where, in the quiet dialogue between structure and nature, the winds seem just a little more bearable.