World
  5. Lime and Timber House / GAISS

Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Image 2 of 25Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Image 3 of 25Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Exterior PhotographyLime and Timber House / GAISS - Image 5 of 25Lime and Timber House / GAISS - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Latvia
  • Architects: GAISS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alvis Rozenbergs
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flügger, I2 Factory, PRB systems, Warema
  • Lead Architect: Arnita Melzoba
  • Contractor: ZUZE builders
  • Furniture: G-mēbeles
Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Image 2 of 25
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Text description provided by the architects. A warm and natural architectural body with smooth details becomes a new home for a family of four and a dog. The Lime and Timber House has been developed by GAISS since 2020: a timber frame structure filled with cellulose insulation and finished with lime plaster inside and out.

Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Image 17 of 25
© Alvis Rozenbergs

A simple, linear volume with a symmetrical rhythm of windows and a cubic composition sits in a garden of birch trees. The solid yet laconic overhanging roof unites the garage, house, and garden terrace volumes. The ground floor facade is covered with timber cladding, while the upper level is rendered in lime plaster. Curved roof terraces and handrails slightly introduce relaxed forms for rest.

Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Exterior Photography
© Alvis Rozenbergs

We believe that the entrance always plays an essential part in the experience of a building. Whether arriving by car or on foot, residents will pass the space between the garage and the house beneath the connecting roof. They will see the large window and enter the house through a bespoke door clad in facade boards. The final touch here is a tiny detail: a curved steel plate emphasizing the door handle.

Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Image 23 of 25
Plan - Ground floor
Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Image 3 of 25
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Upon entering the house, the concrete floor unifies the spaces on the ground floor into one spacious living area. A large window overlooks the garden with birch trees and connects to the terrace. All the walls are covered in slightly rough lime plaster in warm tones, providing a perfect yet imperfect tactile experience and a pleasant atmosphere for living.

Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Image 5 of 25
© Alvis Rozenbergs

The stairs become the central feature — a wooden structure connecting both floors, completed with solid veneered handrails and steps. The double-height space culminates in a skylight, allowing light to flow to the ground floor.

Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Exterior Photography
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Lime and Timber House has been designed according to a robust energy strategy. The main volume is a simple, compact cuboid. Unheated service spaces (such as the garage and terrace) contribute to a more diversified spatial character.The majority of windows open towards the south to benefit from solar heat gains. Meanwhile, an overhang on the ground floor and window awnings on the 1st floor protect from overheating.

Lime and Timber House / GAISS - Exterior Photography
© Alvis Rozenbergs

