Parque Botânico e Fluvial do Rio Paiva - Cinfães / Paradoxo Arquitectura

Park • Portugal Architects: Paradoxo Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 76 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Alexander Bogorodskiy

Lead Architects: Diogo Rego, Joaquim Barroso, Pedro Ricardo

Collaborators: Raúl Sousa, Quintino Gonçalves

Engineering: Flexão - Consultadoria De Engenharia Lda

Landscape Design: Vítor Monteiro

Construction: WSE Construction

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The order contemplated the creation of a Botanical and River Park on the banks of the Paiva River with a support building capable of aggregating and dynamizing the park. The site, a wild and steep terrain populated by weed species, was already very popular for recreational activities, despite being used for dumping rubble More than designing a park, the aim was to restore dignity and natural beauty to the place. Before any action or constructive thought, and in search of the history of the place, the site was cleaned and the invasive species removed, revealing not only the native species, but also ruined walls, terraces and ruins of small buildings that showed the site’s previous agricultural use.

From this analysis, the concept for the intervention in the park was moulded: the use of natural materials and a building that rises at the convergence of paths and thematic areas. The natural materials selected were gravel for the paths and wood for the buildings. The circular wooden pole, which resembles the trunk of a tree, constitutes the elementary component that, in its combination, formalises all the structures within the park, from the building to the outdoor furniture. The choice of these natural materials was aimed at their transformation and appropriation by the forces of nature and time. The paths were associated with the different thematic areas. The ecotrail area extends along the municipal road and includes an alternative route for pedestrians and bicycles, connecting terrace and camping spaces. The river zone follows the river bank and has spaces for picnics, fishing, and a platform resulting from a restored wall that serves as a stage for shows and cultural activities. The botanical zone presents spaces for contemplation and discovery associated with the greater diversity of flora established in the park. At the convergence of the paths and thematic zones stands a building that, in a sculptural way, resembles a sawn-off trunk that has been made habitable. This building, with a circular plan, has three levels and concentrates all the park’s support facilities. The sanitary facilities and the technical area are arranged on the lower level, on the intermediate level there is a bar that communicates with the outdoor terrace, and the upper level is crowned with an outdoor space for contemplating nature.

The landscaping in the park exhibits a sample of the regional natural variety found from mountainous areas to river areas. The plays of light and shadow between the foliage of the trees, their hues and intensities, the wind that carries the aromas of flowers and fruits, the water that flows in the river, and all the palpable textures of these sensory combinations manifest themselves as the essential result of the intervention. The sustainability of the intervention is perceptible in the fundamental selection of the construction actions, in the respect for the morphology of the terrain, in the enhancement of pre-existing elements, in the selection of natural materials and in the preservation and enhancement of nature. In the end, this project ultimately reflects another attempt to ensure that architecture is not reduced to the constructive act, but rather the means to harmonise the artificial and the natural, so that from this intimacy manifest the sensory experiences and a renewed spirit of place.