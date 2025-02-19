Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten

Industrial Architecture, Office Buildings
Belgium
  • Competition, Design: David Ampe, Arie Gruijters
  • Tender: David Ampe, Arie Gruijters, Joris De Greef
  • Implementation: David Ampe, Joris De Greef, Yasmine Houari
  • Techniques: Sweco, Imtech, Sweco - Wim Dieltjens, Kurt Raeymakers
  • Project Manager: Jos Dreesen
  • Kwo Cold And Heat Storage: Iftech
  • Steel Structure: DeKokstaal
  • Facades: Schriers
  • Country: Belgium
Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. The Smart Manufacturing Campus houses companies and institutions working in the field of smart technology.

Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Image 3 of 44
Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Interior Photography
Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Image 42 of 44
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Image 22 of 44
The project is conceived as a fully modular, flexible building in which the units of independent companies can be (re)arranged, expanded or reduced.

Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Image 5 of 44
Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Image 44 of 44
Section A
Section A
Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass, Chair
Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Interior Photography, Chair
On the ground floor of the building are located all the production and storage spaces, easily reachable by heavy machinery and vehicles through a column-free inner street.

Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Exterior Photography
On the upper level, the offices are housed around patios that not only create outdoor -or indoor- spaces for the staff, yet allow light to enter the deep interiors of the underlying workshops.

Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten - Image 6 of 44
Genk, Belgium

XDGA Architecten
