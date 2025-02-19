Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten

-
Architects: XDGA Architecten
- Area: 7784 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
Manufacturers: CDM stravitec, Cofrastra arcelor mittal, DeKokstaal, Dott. Gallina, Ergon, Gyproc, Hörmann Tore, Joris Ide, Laukien, Polypane Glasindustrie NV, Reynaers
Stability: Bollinger-Grohmann, Bollinger-Grohmann - Kenny Verbeeck, Jens Debroeyer
- Competition, Design: David Ampe, Arie Gruijters
- Tender: David Ampe, Arie Gruijters, Joris De Greef
- Implementation: David Ampe, Joris De Greef, Yasmine Houari
- Techniques: Sweco, Imtech, Sweco - Wim Dieltjens, Kurt Raeymakers
- Project Manager: Jos Dreesen
- Kwo Cold And Heat Storage: Iftech
- Steel Structure: DeKokstaal
- Facades: Schriers
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The Smart Manufacturing Campus houses companies and institutions working in the field of smart technology.
The project is conceived as a fully modular, flexible building in which the units of independent companies can be (re)arranged, expanded or reduced.
On the ground floor of the building are located all the production and storage spaces, easily reachable by heavy machinery and vehicles through a column-free inner street.
On the upper level, the offices are housed around patios that not only create outdoor -or indoor- spaces for the staff, yet allow light to enter the deep interiors of the underlying workshops.