Smart Manufacturing Campus / XDGA Architecten

Competition, Design: David Ampe, Arie Gruijters

Tender: David Ampe, Arie Gruijters, Joris De Greef

Implementation: David Ampe, Joris De Greef, Yasmine Houari

Techniques: Sweco, Imtech, Sweco - Wim Dieltjens, Kurt Raeymakers

Project Manager: Jos Dreesen

Kwo Cold And Heat Storage: Iftech

Steel Structure: DeKokstaal

Facades: Schriers

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The Smart Manufacturing Campus houses companies and institutions working in the field of smart technology.

The project is conceived as a fully modular, flexible building in which the units of independent companies can be (re)arranged, expanded or reduced.

On the ground floor of the building are located all the production and storage spaces, easily reachable by heavy machinery and vehicles through a column-free inner street.

On the upper level, the offices are housed around patios that not only create outdoor -or indoor- spaces for the staff, yet allow light to enter the deep interiors of the underlying workshops.