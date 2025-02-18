Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
LABO by L'UNI Office Space / CUDO:

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Offices Interiors
Poland
  • Architects: CUDO:
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  179
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Migdał Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  NG DESING, Tarkett, The good living, Westwing
  • Lead Architects: Tomasz Borowiak, Aleksander Czerwonka-Jabłoński, Anna Wójcik, Joanna Rotkiewicz
© Migdał Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Need HelpThe main objective of the project was to create the first high-end co-working space in Wrocław that combines functionality, elegance, and an artistic ambiance. The inspiration for the project came from the building itself, the former Faculty of Pharmacy of the Medical University, where the office is located. We drew inspiration from pharmaceutical glass as a material that reflects the history of the place, as well as wavy forms inspired by the nearby Odra River.

© Migdał Studio
Plan

One of the challenges of the project was designing unique glass installations using fused pharmaceutical glass and seamlessly integrating social and technical functions into the overall design.

© Migdał Studio

The project utilized advanced glass-curving technology and a custom-developed technique for connecting glass elements. Each circular installation component measures over 3 meters in diameter and consists of more than 50 glass elements. Additionally, we incorporated sand-colored steel for shelving and acoustic panels, which reference the building's neoclassical architecture.

© Migdał Studio
© Migdał Studio

The central feature of the space is the open co-working area, dominated by artistic glass installations. Large glass partitions separate the offices, ensuring ample natural light. Concealing the kitchen and wardrobe areas helps maintain order in the main space. This was all achieved through attention to detail, high-quality materials, designer furniture, and ergonomic solutions.? Below you can find some questions to help you describe your project.

© Migdał Studio

