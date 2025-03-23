Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño

The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Exterior Photography

The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Exterior Photography
© Hélène Binet

Text description provided by the architects. The Glenmorangie Distillery, located in northern Scotland, near the city of Tain, is a cornerstone in the Highlands' history and heritage. The distillery was founded in 1843 between sea and earth. The Glenmorangie Company launched a competition in 2016 for an extension to its Tain's historical site, and entrusted Barthélémy Griño to achieve the project. The Franco-Uruguayan and Paris-based practice delivered two industrial buildings in 2024, symbols of the brand renewal and its ambitious development strategy. The project aimed to revitalise the image of the site, which holds some unique craft skills, express the quest for perfection of this renowned company and provide the distillery with a modern and high-performance building.

The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Exterior Photography
© Hélène Binet
The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Image 22 of 26
Plans
The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Interior Photography, Glass
© Hélène Binet

Halfway between tradition and modernity, the two volumes created take their place within the almost two-hundred-year-old distillery. The iconicity of the architecture arises from two new interlinked volumes. The higher one, inspired by the old lighthouses guiding ships in the Dornoch Firth, emphasizes a vivid modernity. It's 20 meters high and overhangs the whole site. Moreover, its transparent and cubic volume acts as a symbol. This iconic tower welcomes two monumental stills, and a laboratory for creating and tasting, located on the highest level, offering stunning views over the North Sea.

The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Interior Photography, Steel
© Hélène Binet

The new spaces created take advantage of the natural scenery to offer an inspiring experience. Its glazed facade shows the two biggest stills of Scotland. In the back of the glass, some wooden panels echo casks, where the old whisky develops its flavour. The new tower facade takes place in the site history and reveals the very innovative aspect of distillation. On the other hand, a kinetic and vibrant architectural envelope. All day long, the Lighthouse reflects the changing sky, capturing its shades and brightness, in harmony with the outstanding landscape.

The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Image 14 of 26
© Hélène Binet
The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Image 23 of 26
Sections
The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Image 13 of 26
© Hélène Binet

A lower building completes the facility, with no technical prominence or machinery visible from the outside. Subtly merged with the existing warehouses, its traditional cladding is made of local stone and slate. The extension is fed by biogas, directly emanating from the distillation process. Here, the Distillers can give free rein to their creativity, trying out some daring recipes. The care taken with details of the Lighthouse construction, conceived as an inspiring and high-technology laboratory, echoes and pays tribute to this land's exceptional savoir-faire, becoming the symbol of a Scottish whisky company looking towards the future.

The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño - Exterior Photography
© Hélène Binet

Project location

Address:Tain, Scotland, United Kingdom

Barthélémy & Griño
Industrial Architecture Brewery United Kingdom
Cite: "The Glenmorangie Distillery / Barthélémy & Griño" 23 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026871/the-glenmorangie-distillery-barthelemy-and-grino> ISSN 0719-8884

