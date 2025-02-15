Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj

Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj

Office Buildings
South Korea
  Architects: stpmj
  Area: 10100
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Bae Ji Hun
  Lead Architects: Seung Teak Lee, Mi Jung Lim
Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Bae Ji Hun

Text description provided by the architects. Georgia's Savannah and New York's Manhattan have very different approaches to forming and using parks within the city. Savannah adopts the form of an absorbing Pocket Park, placing several small parks at regular intervals to provide nearby residents with everyday rest. In contrast, Manhattan's Central Park is large and in the center of the city, utilized as an integrated park that the entire public shares and enjoys, allowing for various activities and events. This large park integrates the areas of roads within the city's grid into the park, saving unnecessary movement and serving as a large shared and social space that accommodates various activities and events.

Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Bae Ji Hun
Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj - Interior Photography
© Bae Ji Hun

Mega Floor is a proposal for a new prototype of shared office facilities. Typically, office spaces are arranged around a core, with the four sides facing the outside. Shared and social spaces are relegated to the central area, which is small and environmentally isolated. In the framework of AI-centered 4th industrial revolution office spaces, considering cooperation with various industries, sharing, and synergy, the size of that area and its environmental performance need to be enhanced.

Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass
© Bae Ji Hun
Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj - Image 21 of 33
1st Floor Plan
© Bae Ji Hun
© Bae Ji Hun

Mega Floor applies the expanded concept of 'sharing' to the plan, cross-section, and external spaces. Around an L-shaped core, office spaces are arranged to the north and east, offering good views for resident companies. Large, unspecified shared spaces (neutral spaces) are planned on the south and west, where sunlight is abundant. On one side of the core, this space is integrated with meeting rooms and focused work areas, and its location is adjusted based on how the inter-floor shared space is utilized.

© Bae Ji Hun
© Bae Ji Hun
Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj - Image 22 of 33
2nd Floor Plan
© Bae Ji Hun
© Bae Ji Hun

Ultimately, the hierarchy on each floor plan extends from private and secure areas to public and open spaces, linking resident companies (Private/Secured), shared office space in the core zone (Semi-Private/Semi-Secured), shared spaces (Public/non-secured), and external spaces. This approach is also applied in the cross-section, where shared spaces on two floors are combined to expand sightlines and circulation between floors.  This is linked to a void that penetrates the entire floor, regulating lighting, temperature, and humidity, reducing energy consumption while providing a comfortable indoor environment.

Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj - Exterior Photography
© Bae Ji Hun

Project location

Address: Yangjae, Seoul, South Korea

Cite: "Mega Floor (Seoul AI Hub) / stpmj" 15 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

