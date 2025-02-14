Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates

+ 20

Offices • India Architects: Ace Associates

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3900 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Inclined Studio

Lead Architects And Design Team: Ar.Ashish Patel, Ar.Nikhil Patel, Ar.Nilesh Dalsania, Id.Vasudev Sheta

Structural Engineer: Aakar Consultant

PMC: Ace Buildcon

Hvac Consultant: Mitsubishi Heavy

Landscape Contractor: Mr. Paresh

Landscape Consultant: Balaji Nursury

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated within a verdant campus that houses Asia's largest biogas plant, the project was approached with the intent to redefine conventional office architecture. The client, already committed to sustainability, was keen on a design that resonated with the ecological ethos of the site while fostering a dynamic workspace. Rather than adhering to a rigid, rectilinear layout, we embraced a fluid, curvilinear form—one that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding landscape, creating an urban oasis within the larger campus.

As one approaches the building, the experience is curated to dissolve boundaries between built and unbuilt spaces. The reception area, positioned as a transparent threshold, is open from all sides, allowing the lush greenery to visually extend into the interior, blurring distinctions between inside and out. The circulation spine, flanked by a continuous green scape, guides visitors toward the Managing Director's cabin, which is strategically positioned to command a sweeping 270-degree view of the landscaped front yard, establishing a strong dialogue between the built form and its natural surroundings.

Oriented towards the south, the administrative block follows an organic curvature, shielding workspaces from direct solar glare while fostering a layered spatial hierarchy. The curvilinear façade not only mitigates heat gain but also subtly delineates the transition from the public realm to the semi-public administrative zone. The layout is thoughtfully configured to house key functional spaces, including a conference room, accounts cabin, IT cabin, and two meeting rooms—all designed to facilitate seamless workflow while maintaining visual and spatial connectivity with the landscape beyond.

This office block exemplifies a synthesis of sustainability, spatial fluidity, and user-centric planning, ensuring that the built environment remains in constant dialogue with nature while catering to the functional and experiential needs of its occupants.