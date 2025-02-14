Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  India
  Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates

Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates

Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 2 of 25Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 3 of 25Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Interior Photography, Chair, GlassWhispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 5 of 25Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - More Images

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
India
  • Lead Architects And Design Team: Ar.Ashish Patel, Ar.Nikhil Patel, Ar.Nilesh Dalsania, Id.Vasudev Sheta
  • Structural Engineer: Aakar Consultant
  • PMC: Ace Buildcon
  • Hvac Consultant: Mitsubishi Heavy
  • Landscape Contractor: Mr. Paresh
  • Landscape Consultant: Balaji Nursury
  • Country: India
Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 5 of 25
© Inclined Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Situated within a verdant campus that houses Asia's largest biogas plant, the project was approached with the intent to redefine conventional office architecture. The client, already committed to sustainability, was keen on a design that resonated with the ecological ethos of the site while fostering a dynamic workspace. Rather than adhering to a rigid, rectilinear layout, we embraced a fluid, curvilinear form—one that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding landscape, creating an urban oasis within the larger campus.

Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 9 of 25
© Inclined Studio
Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 2 of 25
© Inclined Studio

As one approaches the building, the experience is curated to dissolve boundaries between built and unbuilt spaces. The reception area, positioned as a transparent threshold, is open from all sides, allowing the lush greenery to visually extend into the interior, blurring distinctions between inside and out. The circulation spine, flanked by a continuous green scape, guides visitors toward the Managing Director's cabin, which is strategically positioned to command a sweeping 270-degree view of the landscaped front yard, establishing a strong dialogue between the built form and its natural surroundings.

Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 3 of 25
© Inclined Studio
Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 23 of 25
Floor Plan
Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 25 of 25
Section
Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Interior Photography, Glass
© Inclined Studio
Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Interior Photography, Chair, Lighting, Table, Glass
© Inclined Studio

Oriented towards the south, the administrative block follows an organic curvature, shielding workspaces from direct solar glare while fostering a layered spatial hierarchy. The curvilinear façade not only mitigates heat gain but also subtly delineates the transition from the public realm to the semi-public administrative zone. The layout is thoughtfully configured to house key functional spaces, including a conference room, accounts cabin, IT cabin, and two meeting rooms—all designed to facilitate seamless workflow while maintaining visual and spatial connectivity with the landscape beyond.

Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 13 of 25
© Inclined Studio

This office block exemplifies a synthesis of sustainability, spatial fluidity, and user-centric planning, ensuring that the built environment remains in constant dialogue with nature while catering to the functional and experiential needs of its occupants.

Whispering Curve Office / Ace Associates - Image 22 of 25
© Inclined Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Pij, Gujarat, India

Ace Associates
