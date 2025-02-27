Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre

Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Residential
Monaco
  • Architects And Founders: Denis Valode, Jean Pistre
  • Architect And Project Manager: Philippe Matsakis
  • Architects: Emilie Angelozzi, Andres Rubio, Christine Chatel, Amandine Eyssartier, Kelly Pereira, Abdenour Boughrara, Sancy Deng
  • Architect For Le Renzo Building: Renzo Piano Building Workshop
  • Client: Sam L’Anse Du Portier
  • General Contractor : Bouygues Construction
  • Landscape Design: Michel Desvigne Paysagiste
  • Fluid Engineering: Somibat
  • Country: Monaco
Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Exterior Photography
© Philippe Chancel

Text description provided by the architects. Mareterra is a largely pedestrianized district covering 6 hectares. It will enable the development of a new living space in the Principality. The project encompasses a lushly planted park, both residential and retail offerings, public facilities, an extension of the Grimaldi Forum, a small marina, public spaces and a central plaza, pedestrian pathways, and a waterfront promenade. Creating land extension in the sea is an artificial action. The project's design sought, conversely, to make the idea of gaining ground from the sea seem perfectly natural. In practice, this resulted in the creation of two ecosystems, one land-based, on the extension, and the other sea-based, in alignment with the extension.

Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Exterior Photography, Coast, Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© Loïc Thébaud
Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Image 32 of 36
Site Plan
Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Exterior Photography
© Philippe Chancel

Monaco is an exceptional site: a natural port in deep water protected by the "Rock" and surrounded by mountains plunging into the sea. Arranged in tiers that follow its coastline, Monaco is a built-up urban area occupying a very limited surface area of land. The challenges associated with integration into this setting, in both physical and urban terms, have guided all the solutions developed.

Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Image 3 of 36
© Hufton+Crow
Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Image 33 of 36
Section
Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Image 9 of 36
© Loïc Thébaud
Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, Handrail
© Philippe Chancel

In keeping with this specific setting, the construction technique consisted of making a large barrage made of reinforced concrete caissons. Once this sanctuary was in place, infilling operations could be carried out without spoiling the neighboring sea beds. This new shore follows the isobath contour at -30 meters, thus replicating a natural form and facilitating the flow of the currents that oxygenate the underwater animal and plant life. This project is located in a seismic zone, 18 caissons, each 30 meters high, form the protective belt of the new district. Each caisson weighs 10,000 Tons.

Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Image 4 of 36
© Hufton+Crow

The platform thus constructed has been raised at its center by the creation of a hill lushly planted with large stone pines, thus giving a more harmonious feel to the new coastline curve around which it winds. The district located on this extension is diverse yet integrated. Villas sit beside the sea, as in the Riviera's earliest urban settlements, then gradually rise to form the upper section of buildings arranged to face the sea. Below the hill, a cluster of showrooms complements the neighboring Grimaldi Forum. The southern part sits alongside a small marina, around which restaurants and shops fan out. A large apartment block placed between the port and the sea, on piles, constitutes the project's most maritime part. It was designed by the architect Renzo Piano.

Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre - Image 5 of 36
© Philippe Chancel

Project location

Address:Monte-Carlo, Monaco

Valode & Pistre
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialMonaco

Cite: "Mareterra Monaco Complex / Valode & Pistre" 27 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026860/mareterra-monaco-complex-valode-and-pistre> ISSN 0719-8884

