Renovation of DISHUILAKE Subway Station / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design

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Category: Train Station, Renovation

Design Team: Yu Jing, Wang Jianjian, Zhao Weiming, He Wei, Bian Hui, Pang Shengyao, Huang Shixian, Qiu Lixin, Wang Chunpeng, Lao Hongzhou, He Huiying, Alzigu, Zhu Chenkun, Qin Liying, Wu Huijue, Wang Xiao, Wu Xuyi, Chen Jing, Xu Wenwei, Wu Zhenfei, Li Yaping, Huanjie, Shen Zheng, Hu Xiaofen, Sun Pengpeng, Zhu Qiwei

Clients: Shanghai Xinggang Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The design integrates a public transportation hub with ground-level landscape greening to create an elevated platform. This platform is designed to interact with the surrounding urban space and the existing underground commercial areas, stimulating urban vitality and providing a public activity space for citizens. The project is located in the Central Activity Zone of Dishui Lake, and the construction content includes the optimization of the subway station hub, the improvement of the surrounding road network, the transformation of the transportation hub, the relocation and optimization of ground facilities, and other supporting service projects. The design focuses on function-oriented and problem-oriented solutions to address site issues, proposing three major design strategies: integration and enhancement of ground facilities, optimization of three-dimensional traffic organization, and activation through the introduction of business activities.