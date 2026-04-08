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Renovation of DISHUILAKE Subway Station / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design

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Renovation of DISHUILAKE Subway Station / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design - Image 2 of 29Renovation of DISHUILAKE Subway Station / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design - Image 3 of 29Renovation of DISHUILAKE Subway Station / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design - Image 4 of 29Renovation of DISHUILAKE Subway Station / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design - Exterior PhotographyRenovation of DISHUILAKE Subway Station / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Train Station, Renovation
China
  • Design Team: Yu Jing, Wang Jianjian, Zhao Weiming, He Wei, Bian Hui, Pang Shengyao, Huang Shixian, Qiu Lixin, Wang Chunpeng, Lao Hongzhou, He Huiying, Alzigu, Zhu Chenkun, Qin Liying, Wu Huijue, Wang Xiao, Wu Xuyi, Chen Jing, Xu Wenwei, Wu Zhenfei, Li Yaping, Huanjie, Shen Zheng, Hu Xiaofen, Sun Pengpeng, Zhu Qiwei
  • Clients: Shanghai Xinggang Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
  • Country: China
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© Li Wei

Text description provided by the architects. The design integrates a public transportation hub with ground-level landscape greening to create an elevated platform. This platform is designed to interact with the surrounding urban space and the existing underground commercial areas, stimulating urban vitality and providing a public activity space for citizens. The project is located in the Central Activity Zone of Dishui Lake, and the construction content includes the optimization of the subway station hub, the improvement of the surrounding road network, the transformation of the transportation hub, the relocation and optimization of ground facilities, and other supporting service projects. The design focuses on function-oriented and problem-oriented solutions to address site issues, proposing three major design strategies: integration and enhancement of ground facilities, optimization of three-dimensional traffic organization, and activation through the introduction of business activities.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationTrain StationRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Renovation of DISHUILAKE Subway Station / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design" 08 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026853/renovation-of-dishuilake-subway-station-shanghai-zf-architectural-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Li Wei

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