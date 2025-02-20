Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects

Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects

Save

Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior Photography, CourtyardBoleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairBoleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior PhotographyBoleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Exterior PhotographyBoleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Czech Republic
  • Architects: Plus One Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  780
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:BoysPlayNice
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Laufen, TON, Alpi-dýha, Bomma, Brokis, Capacity System, DECHEM studio, De Dietrich, František Jungvirt, Gerflor, Lexová&Smetana, Maimana, Master&Master, Mikolášková&Drobná, Novavita, PLOVE, Palet, Penocze
  • Lead Architects: Petra Ciencialová, Kateřina Průchová, Tereza Thérová
  • Consultant: Henceforth
  • Artwork: Kamila Najbrtová
  • Art Object: Lucie Jindrák Skřivánková
  • Client: Castle Rock Investments
  • General Contractor : PBW group
  • Country: Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. Honoring the Original and Reviving It with Modernity - In Prague's Nusle district, a redevelopment project at Boleslavova 3 has brought new life to a courtyard gallery building from the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. The reconstruction preserved the historical essence of the structure while enhancing its common spaces and creating apartments with modern layouts tailored to contemporary living needs. The floor plan allowed for the creation of 15 unique residential units, offering views of the Nusle Valley. New striking interventions are represented by an unconventional palette of powdery shades that runs throughout the entire house.

Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Image 33 of 38
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair
© BoysPlayNice

Courtyard Gallery Building - The comprehensive transformation of the building focused on creating compact layouts and spatial details, redefining several outdated functions of the structure. The galleries, previously serving as common open-air walkways with entrances to the units, now take on the role of private balconies. The facade, in a light cashmere tone, has been insulated on the rear side of the building. The distinctive character of the courtyard is emphasized by the arched ceiling of the galleries, softened by ceramic chess-patterned tiles and the subtle metalwork of the railings. The courtyard, accessible to all residents, is complemented by well-maintained front gardens belonging to the ground-floor apartments. The gabled roof, covered with concrete tiles, is opened up by generous studio windows.

Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© BoysPlayNice

Common Spaces - The focus was placed on the common spaces, which historically held a representative role in urban residential buildings. The same principle has been applied here, preserving both the original layout and, to some extent, the material design. The stucco walls of the hallways, rendered in powdery shades of grey and pink, draw inspiration from period murals—their irregular patterns subtly reference decorative elements of local historical buildings. Complementing these tones are the dark-toned paneled entrance doors to individual apartments and mailboxes made from a mottled brown veneer. The hallway floors combine cast flooring with areas of small-format tiles, thoughtfully arranged in front of apartment entrances. Staircase - The centerpiece of the shared spaces is the original curvilinear staircase, whose stone steps were gently brushed and finished with a protective coating. The rough texture of the steps creates a distinctive contrast to the vividly colored walls of the corridors and the apartment entrance doors. The spiral form of the staircase is highlighted by subtle linear lighting that winds through all the floors. The lighting design was developed in collaboration with the designers and engineers from the Penocze studio.

Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior Photography
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Image 34 of 38
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Lighting
© BoysPlayNice

Layout of the Apartments - Each apartment unit is unique, with no layout repeated across the floors. "The apartments on the first and second floors were redesigned to better suit contemporary living – with more spacious bathrooms, improved layouts, and some even having balconies. The reinforcement of the ceilings with concrete slabs not only enhanced the structural stability of the floors but also added an attractive visual element in the form of exposed concrete ceilings. Between the first and second floors lies the only maisonette in the house, featuring its entrance directly from the street. The most extensive modifications were made in the attic, where the former loft space was divided into four units of varying sizes. One of the key challenges was avoiding suspended ceilings while maximizing the placement of skylights, even in spaces like bathrooms. Rounded lightwells above the bathroom doors bring daylight into the entry corridors. Natural lighting was a priority in the attic and was successfully integrated into rooms across other floors as well," explains architect Kateřina Průchová, describing the layout solutions.

Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Image 22 of 38
© BoysPlayNice

Apartment Interiors - The new layout of each apartment has created an ideal framework for adapting them to the individual needs of future residents. All units share a unified standard that includes flooring with integrated electric heating and modern bathrooms combining earthy and white tones. These are complemented by heated towel rails and sanitary fixtures from the brands Grohe and Laufen. In the ground-floor apartments, original structural elements such as barrel vaults and niches have been preserved, enhancing the historical character of the residential house while providing both visual and functional value. A show apartment on the ground floor, designed also by Plus One Architects, features a stainless steel kitchen with red-pink glazed tiles by the Dutch brand Palet and practical profiled shutters for privacy and cooling during hot summer days. The building's only maisonette stands out for its monolithic concrete staircase. Additionally, the top floor is equipped with air conditioning units to ensure a comfortable indoor climate.

Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Interior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Investor - The approach of Plus One Architects studio is based on discovering and highlighting the qualities of existing spaces in a modern way, driven by an understanding of the individual needs, visions, and limitations of each client. "The success of the entire process was built on the freedom and trust we received from the investor, Castle Rock Investments. The client supported the otherness of our design and wasn't afraid of bold solutions in materials and colors," says architect Petra Ciencialová, describing the collaboration with the developer. The result is a developer project that is unusual for the Czech environment, respecting the historical character of the building while offering functional and aesthetically refined living spaces. Although the building is intended for private housing, it serves as a broader inspiration for the renovation of urban buildings with historical value.

Save this picture!
Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© BoysPlayNice

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Boleslavova 141/3, Prague, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plus One Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCzech Republic
Cite: "Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects" 20 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026817/boleslavova-3-building-plus-one-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags