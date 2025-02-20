Boleslavova 3 Building / Plus One Architects

+ 33

Apartments • Czech Republic Architects: Plus One Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 780 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: BoysPlayNice

Lead Architects: Petra Ciencialová, Kateřina Průchová, Tereza Thérová

Consultant: Henceforth

Artwork: Kamila Najbrtová

Art Object: Lucie Jindrák Skřivánková

Client: Castle Rock Investments

General Contractor : PBW group

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. Honoring the Original and Reviving It with Modernity - In Prague's Nusle district, a redevelopment project at Boleslavova 3 has brought new life to a courtyard gallery building from the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. The reconstruction preserved the historical essence of the structure while enhancing its common spaces and creating apartments with modern layouts tailored to contemporary living needs. The floor plan allowed for the creation of 15 unique residential units, offering views of the Nusle Valley. New striking interventions are represented by an unconventional palette of powdery shades that runs throughout the entire house.

Courtyard Gallery Building - The comprehensive transformation of the building focused on creating compact layouts and spatial details, redefining several outdated functions of the structure. The galleries, previously serving as common open-air walkways with entrances to the units, now take on the role of private balconies. The facade, in a light cashmere tone, has been insulated on the rear side of the building. The distinctive character of the courtyard is emphasized by the arched ceiling of the galleries, softened by ceramic chess-patterned tiles and the subtle metalwork of the railings. The courtyard, accessible to all residents, is complemented by well-maintained front gardens belonging to the ground-floor apartments. The gabled roof, covered with concrete tiles, is opened up by generous studio windows.

Common Spaces - The focus was placed on the common spaces, which historically held a representative role in urban residential buildings. The same principle has been applied here, preserving both the original layout and, to some extent, the material design. The stucco walls of the hallways, rendered in powdery shades of grey and pink, draw inspiration from period murals—their irregular patterns subtly reference decorative elements of local historical buildings. Complementing these tones are the dark-toned paneled entrance doors to individual apartments and mailboxes made from a mottled brown veneer. The hallway floors combine cast flooring with areas of small-format tiles, thoughtfully arranged in front of apartment entrances. Staircase - The centerpiece of the shared spaces is the original curvilinear staircase, whose stone steps were gently brushed and finished with a protective coating. The rough texture of the steps creates a distinctive contrast to the vividly colored walls of the corridors and the apartment entrance doors. The spiral form of the staircase is highlighted by subtle linear lighting that winds through all the floors. The lighting design was developed in collaboration with the designers and engineers from the Penocze studio.

Layout of the Apartments - Each apartment unit is unique, with no layout repeated across the floors. "The apartments on the first and second floors were redesigned to better suit contemporary living – with more spacious bathrooms, improved layouts, and some even having balconies. The reinforcement of the ceilings with concrete slabs not only enhanced the structural stability of the floors but also added an attractive visual element in the form of exposed concrete ceilings. Between the first and second floors lies the only maisonette in the house, featuring its entrance directly from the street. The most extensive modifications were made in the attic, where the former loft space was divided into four units of varying sizes. One of the key challenges was avoiding suspended ceilings while maximizing the placement of skylights, even in spaces like bathrooms. Rounded lightwells above the bathroom doors bring daylight into the entry corridors. Natural lighting was a priority in the attic and was successfully integrated into rooms across other floors as well," explains architect Kateřina Průchová, describing the layout solutions.

Apartment Interiors - The new layout of each apartment has created an ideal framework for adapting them to the individual needs of future residents. All units share a unified standard that includes flooring with integrated electric heating and modern bathrooms combining earthy and white tones. These are complemented by heated towel rails and sanitary fixtures from the brands Grohe and Laufen. In the ground-floor apartments, original structural elements such as barrel vaults and niches have been preserved, enhancing the historical character of the residential house while providing both visual and functional value. A show apartment on the ground floor, designed also by Plus One Architects, features a stainless steel kitchen with red-pink glazed tiles by the Dutch brand Palet and practical profiled shutters for privacy and cooling during hot summer days. The building's only maisonette stands out for its monolithic concrete staircase. Additionally, the top floor is equipped with air conditioning units to ensure a comfortable indoor climate.

Investor - The approach of Plus One Architects studio is based on discovering and highlighting the qualities of existing spaces in a modern way, driven by an understanding of the individual needs, visions, and limitations of each client. "The success of the entire process was built on the freedom and trust we received from the investor, Castle Rock Investments. The client supported the otherness of our design and wasn't afraid of bold solutions in materials and colors," says architect Petra Ciencialová, describing the collaboration with the developer. The result is a developer project that is unusual for the Czech environment, respecting the historical character of the building while offering functional and aesthetically refined living spaces. Although the building is intended for private housing, it serves as a broader inspiration for the renovation of urban buildings with historical value.