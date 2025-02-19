Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten

Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairMarie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior PhotographyMarie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior PhotographyMarie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior PhotographyMarie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Cowork Interiors
Belgium
  • Design An Crafting Glass Wall: Sam Vander Elst - wall tweestroom + middernacht.bries
  • Curtains: Hoge zon en volle zwier
  • Table: Atelier Circuler
  • Countertops: Totaal Metaal
  • Country: Belgium
Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Nick Claeskens

Text description provided by the architects. In our search for a new office, we've found this raw space in Marie Thumas, an old canning factory in Leuven. While awaiting a major renovation, we, along with other creatives, are now keeping the building alive. We discovered abandoned yet light-filled spaces with peeling paint and transformed them into a fresh environment using materials found within the building. The existing is our greatest and most joyful inspiration. Everything we created for this project adheres to the spirit of reusing materials. Not only do we design using as many reclaimed materials as possible, but we also keep elements removable that don't need to be permanent, allowing for flexibility in future changes. We preserve and highlight the rough, elemental character of the spaces—defined by painted bricks and exposed concrete— and we soften it by the use of textiles, which give each area its distinct charm without excessive costs.

Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior Photography
© Nick Claeskens

Meeting Room with found materials - The glass wall in the meeting room owes its unique detailing to the limitations of the found materials. Only by overlapping oversized glass panels could we incorporate them into the space. This detail emphasizes the character of the smoked glass even more. We complemented the wall with reused marble and a new aluminum door, along with a door handle discovered in the building. The eclectic aesthetic that emerged is something we never could have envisioned using only new materials. The color palette in the meeting room was chosen to complement the existing hues: yellow for gas and green for electricity. The meeting table, designed by Tweestroom, was made using re-used wood and polished with brushed aluminum. The floor in the meeting room, uneven due to water drainage during the building's canning days, was leveled using fine pine planks we found in the abandoned spaces. This not only corrected the floor's unevenness but also improved the acoustics.

Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior Photography
© tweestroom architecten
Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Image 20 of 20
Plan
Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Nick Claeskens

Colorful curtains to counter grey days - The main co-working area is kept simple, with exposed technical elements that blend seamlessly into the space. Desks are arranged around an existing brick wall, which we finished with marble. To add vibrancy, especially on grey days, we chose colorful curtains with a simple natural linen base.

Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior Photography
© Nick Claeskens
Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Nick Claeskens

A touch of warm oak - The 'living room' was designed to evoke a cozy, quiet atmosphere. The acoustic panels, coffee table, and old couch are all crafted from warm oak, creating a cohesive and natural feel throughout the space. As with the co-working area, we added color through repurposed fabrics on the natural linen curtains, infusing the room with warmth and charm.

Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© tweestroom architecten

Welcoming kitchen - For the kitchen, we sourced a secondhand stainless steel kitchen unit that complements the raw aluminum elements used elsewhere in the space. Once again, the curtains bring a cheerful, welcoming atmosphere. This project demonstrates how repurposing existing materials can spark creativity and transform forgotten spaces, creating something new and meaningful—even if it's only for a limited time.

Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten - Interior Photography, Wood
© Nick Claeskens

About this office
tweestroom architecten
Office

Cite: "Marie Thumas Workplace / tweestroom architecten" 19 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026809/marie-thumas-workplace-tweestroom-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

