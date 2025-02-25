Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Office Buildings
  China
  Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas

Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas

Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, GlassGuanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, CityscapeGuanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CityscapeGuanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Glass, CityscapeGuanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
China
  • Architects: Aedas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  334
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Design Director: Dr. Andy Wen, Global Design Principal; Nicole Liu, Executive Director
  • Client: Boee Real Estate, Zheshang Industrial Integration
  • Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Olympic Sports Expo City area, adjacent to the Qiantang River on the west and Olympic Sports Expo Centre on the South. Perched on a providential position, the project enjoys excellent cityscape view and well-connected transportation network.

Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Arch-Exist
Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Arch-Exist

Andy shares, 'The Guanyun Qiantang City is a landmark commercial building that integrates cultural context, offering a unique experience for the city.'

Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Image 14 of 27
© Arch-Exist
Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Arch-Exist

The design draws inspiration from the aphorism of 'setting sail'. It assimilates the towers into the plot and the river in a sailboat form, emblematic of a riding wave of prosperity. The towers feature a unique overall image, with varying heights and overlapping layers that create a vibrant silhouette, resembling the dynamic posture of sails catching the wind. It echoes the surrounding development and forms a skyline along the Qiantang River.

Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Arch-Exist
Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Image 20 of 27
Plan - Zoning
Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Arch-Exist

The tower symbolises sail and wind, combined with the staggered glass curtain walls. The flowing river currents are reflected in the curves of the podium, together forming a tall and lightweight architectural silhouette that harmoniously blends with the greenery along the waterfront, presenting a beauty of natural harmony.

Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Arch-Exist

The overall plan places a strong emphasis on the connection with nature. 5 towers are ingeniously laid out to secure permeability and maximise views to the Qiantang River. Through public spaces like pedestrians paths, the Guanyun Qiantang City is well-connected with the nature and creates a multi-dimensional waterfront plaza and terraced green space.

Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Arch-Exist

'Guanyun Qiantang City showcases a distinctive architectural form and a people-centric experience, offering an immersive engagement with the city.' Nicole says.

Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Image 18 of 27
© Arch-Exist
Guanyun Qiantang City / Aedas - Image 17 of 27
© Arch-Exist

Project location

Address:Hangzhou, China

