Architectural Visionaries: Celebrating Unbuilt Ideas with Buildner’s 2024 Winning Lineup

Buildner has announced the results of Buildner's Unbuilt Award 2024, the inaugural competition in an exciting new annual series celebrating architectural design that has yet to be realized. With a generous 100,000 EUR prize fund, this competition provides a platform for architects and designers to showcase their most inspiring unbuilt projects, whether conceptual, published, unpublished, or fully developed.

Divided into three categories based on project scale—small, medium, and large—the Unbuilt Award ensures a level playing field where every vision, no matter its size, can shine. By honoring unbuilt ideas, we celebrate the purest form of creative exploration, unbounded by practical constraints. These designs push the boundaries of architectural thought, inspiring new approaches to form, function, sustainability, and innovation while serving as catalysts for advancing architectural discourse and future projects.

A world-class jury

This year, Buildner was privileged to work with an outstanding international jury of renowned experts: Ece Calguner Ezran, Interiors Principal at SOM's New York studio, who blends exterior and interior influences to create holistic spaces that enhance daily life; Doriana Fuksas, co-leader of Studio Fuksas, bringing global expertise in designing innovative and sustainable projects like the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport and the New Rome Convention Centre; Christele Harrouk, Editor-in-Chief of ArchDaily, who drives inclusive editorial direction, highlighting underrepresented areas and empowering women in architecture; Francine Houben, Founding Partner and Creative Director of Mecanoo, whose context-driven designs span various scales, including iconic projects like the Library of Birmingham; Michael Meredith, Associate Dean at Princeton University and co-founder of MOS, combining academic leadership with award-winning architectural practice; and Lyndon Neri, co-founder of Neri&Hu, who leads interdisciplinary design across Shanghai, Milan, and Paris while shaping architectural education globally.

Winning entries

The Unbuilt Award features a winner in each of the three categories—small, medium, and large scale—alongside five honorable mentions per category, a student winner, and a special prize for the best presentation. All winning and recognized projects are featured in a digital and print publication by Buildner Books, showcasing the exceptional creativity and innovation of this year's participants.

Small scale category winner—20,000 €

Title: Loa's black line

Author: Javier Andrés Bascunan Morales, Chile

Loa's Black Line is a spatial intervention along the Loa River, the longest in Chile, spanning 440 kilometers from the Andes to the Pacific Ocean. Set in the Atacama Desert, the project engages the immense isolation and contrast of the environment, creating a contemplative space within a natural ravine. A narrow, 70 cm-wide incision is cut into a cliff face, leading visitors 30 meters deep into a shadowed void. The space plays with light, sound, and scale, intensifying contrasts between the sunlit desert and the cold, dark interior. This spatial experience emphasizes isolation, amplifies silence, and explores human perception within vast landscapes.

Medium scale category winner—20,000 €

Title: Expo Osaka 2025 - Pavilion of Slovenia

Author: Aljoša Dekleva, Slovenia

The Pavilion of Slovenia emphasizes sustainability, reflecting the country's identity and environmental commitment. Designed with zero waste, low energy consumption, and minimal transport, the pavilion avoids prefabricated timber by utilizing a rented local scaffolding system, reducing carbon emissions by 87,600 kg CO₂. The structure features a universal ramp leading visitors through multifunctional spaces, an exhibition area, and a rooftop "Slovenian forest," symbolizing Slovenia as the Green Heart of Europe. Prioritizing sustainable principles, the design integrates a zero-waste landscape, temporary tree nursery, and low-carbon materials, creating an immersive outdoor experience while promoting ecological responsibility and efficient resource use.

Large scale category winner—20,000 €

Title: Eden 2.0 - An Ecological Sanctuary Reimagined

Author: James Charles Mak, United Kingdom

Eden 2.0 is a 3.4-hectare ecological conservatory in Yeoul Park, Dongtan, South Korea. Designed as critical social infrastructure, it preserves ecological diversity while fostering human-nature interaction. Its East-West oriented, overlapping gabled roofs optimize light conditions, complementing the site's sloped terrain. Specialized glass pavilions house biodomes for rare and endangered plant species, supporting conservation and seed propagation. The controlled, adaptive environment ensures year-round usability, featuring pathways, observation areas, and seating. Eden 2.0 serves as a multi-functional space for leisure, education, and contemplation, addressing climate-driven social dislocation and enhancing community engagement within a resilient, human-botanical ecosystem.

Buildner's student award 2024—small scale category winner—5,000 €

Title: Straw for four

Authors: Paul Schuchmann, Eric Schmitz, Sophie Jule Düngenheim, Lara Silvia Hofbauer, Germany

The project addresses the critical shelter needs in the Kara Tepe refugee camp on Lesbos. Designed as a demountable structure, it uses low-cost, recyclable materials such as straw bales, wood, and natural fibers for insulation and protection. The modular design supports quick assembly with minimal tools and labor, creating a durable, insulated space that ensures comfort and safety. Each unit accommodates four people, featuring essential amenities like water supply, ventilation, and thermal insulation. This sustainable solution emphasizes low environmental impact, easy construction, and protection against weather, providing dignified, temporary living conditions for displaced families.

Buildner's student award 2024—medium scale category winner—5,000 €

Title: Hollowed Dices

Author: Xavier Arés, Escola Tècnica Superior Arquitectura de Barcelona, ETSAB Barcelona School of Architecture — UPC, Spain

The project reimagines a library as a spatially dynamic structure, blending solid and void through a modular brickwork facade. The design integrates with the urban fabric, creating a central volume with interconnected hollow spaces for light penetration and spatial flow. The library's program includes reading areas, archives, and flexible spaces, distributed around a central atrium to enhance user interaction and visual connectivity. Conceptually derived from hollowed dice forms, the design emphasizes natural lighting, material simplicity, and spatial hierarchy. The proposal balances modern architectural language with functional clarity, providing a serene and engaging environment for learning and collaboration.

Buildner's student award 2024—large scale category winner—5,000 € + best overall presentation award 2024—10,000 €

Title: Tectonic, instrument of rethinking architectural heritage

Author: Hojoon Jang, Yonsei University, South Korea

The project reinterprets a historic stone wall, transforming it into a contemporary architectural intervention. Located on a sloping site, the design integrates with the terrain while preserving the wall's cultural significance. A modular timber structure, aligned on a 3m grid, extends from the wall, creating elevated platforms and pathways that connect to entryways and surrounding trails. Spaces include exhibition zones, offices, and flexible work areas. The structure combines timber and stone, blending historical and modern materials. This tectonic approach balances preservation with innovation, establishing a dialogue between heritage, environment, and function while enhancing spatial experiences.

Highlighted Projects

Title: Steel Sanctuary

Authors: Iuliia Tambovtseva and Valentina Tambovtseva, USA

Steel Sanctuary is designed as a destination of inspiration, located within the rugged terrain of La Polvórica Valley. This transformative space aims to provide visitors a transformative experience, integrating smoothly with the natural surroundings and offering unparalleled views of the area. The project includes multi-use spaces, an artist's studio, and a viewing platform, all crafted using a steel structure that complements the dramatic landscape. Innovatively designed, the sanctuary emphasizes sustainability and minimal environmental impact. The steel structures are engineered to enhance natural light and views, while offering shelter and contemplation spaces that invite deep interaction with the landscape. The design merges architectural innovation with respect for the environment, creating a landmark that is both a retreat and an inspiration source.

Title: Hope Cultural Center

Authors: Jassim Fj S Alnashmi!, Kuwait

Hope Cultural Center combines a mosque and museum into a unified 5,000 square meter space, designed to elevate both spirituality and cultural appreciation. The structure features a striking, upward-sweeping roof inspired by prayer and spiritual ascent. It integrates environmentally sustainable practices, including a sunken dome for natural climate control and a greywater system for irrigation. Strategic use of skylights enhances the serene ambiance inside, supporting the dual functions of the center as a spiritual and educational hub, fostering community interaction and cultural dialogue.

Title: Republic plaza

Authors: Mosbach paysagistes and Krähenbhühl architectes, France

This project explores the legibility of urban services, making them tangible, perceivable, and accessible to all. It integrates various modes of movement and public amenities, creating a seamless relationship between active and passive spaces. Resources are reorganized to optimize spatial efficiency, transitioning from a thematic to a systematic approach where urban functions operate in symbiosis. The plaza records and stores elements of urban life, capturing its dynamic stratification. Multiple layers of flows—technical, human, and ecological—coexist, balancing built and natural elements. The static built environment contrasts with the fluid, underlying infrastructure, accommodating both modern utilities and natural processes.

Title: Bualo Nickel Lookout Point

Authors: Sergio Bianchi, Fiorella Campodonico Roy, Italy

Buffalo Nickel Lookout Point is designed in homage to the historical and cultural legacy of the American Dakota landscape and its indigenous peoples. This evocative structure, designed with contemplative spaces and striking geometric forms, stands as a powerful symbol of freedom and cultural resilience. The design draws inspiration from the narrative of Black Elk, integrating the spiritual and environmental significance of the American Bison into its core structure. Situated in a poignant landscape marked by historical bison trails, the lookout point serves as a modern interpretative center that encourages visitors to reflect on the region's past while offering panoramic views that connect the physical and metaphorical vistas of freedom and expansive horizons.

Title: Sunken Sanctuary

Authors: Rabee S. R. Alashi, Lavinia Tarif, Saudi Arabia

Sunken Sanctuary presents a serene design that integrates into the vast desert landscape, offering a contemplative space for prayer and reflection. This structure is distinguished by its innovative design features, including sunken courtyards that utilize natural light and shade to create a conducive microclimate for meditation. Minimalist lines and reflective water elements contribute to the overall tranquility of the space, establishing the sanctuary as a landmark for spiritual rejuvenation and a sculptural form that complements the stark beauty of its surroundings.

Title: Research & Activity Centre of The Syrian Cosmic Society

Authors: Basel Abdulaal, Canada

The project presents a visionary design blending futuristic and iconic elements to create a visually striking and functional environment in Damascus. The center embodies the beauty of the cosmos while respecting the mountainous site. Featuring a unique silhouette and sculptural forms that symbolize galaxies and orbits, it serves as a lasting landmark. The design integrates modern interactive features, including a digital sky projection on a gigantic curved wall, dynamic installations, and a living façade, making it a hub of space exploration and scientific achievement.

Title: Nexus Vertical Gardens

Authors: Berkin Islam, UK

Nexus Vertical Gardens introduces a dynamic mixed-use development that emphasizes a balance between sustainability, urban integration, and high-density living. The project occupies a strategic urban location and combines residential, commercial, and public spaces across a series of vertically stacked gardens and flowing architectural forms. The design incorporates green roofs, solar panels, and natural ventilation systems, promoting energy efficiency and a reduced environmental footprint. These towers not only provide essential urban space but also enhance the cityscape with their innovative, eco-friendly design and public accessibility, fostering a vibrant community hub.

Title: Migrate The City

Authors: Chen Yang, USA

Migrate the City presents a dynamic urban intervention designed to address the complexities of migration and social integration within New York City. This project harnesses architectural innovation to transform Penn Station into a hub that supports the fluidity and uncertainty of migrant life. The design integrates multifunctional spaces with services aimed at easing the transition for new arrivals, providing support and community engagement opportunities. Key features include integrated program analysis and a strategic use of space that encourages interaction and facilitates access to essential services, creating a socially responsive infrastructure that adapts to the needs of a transient population.

Title: Dome Yard

Authors: Rabee S. R. Alashi, Lavinia Tarif, Saudi Arabia

Dome Yard presents a constellation of domes strategically placed in the desert landscape, each serving a unique purpose. These structures are constructed from rammed earth sourced locally, ensuring each building is both sustainable and integrative with its arid environment. The design features a variety of spaces including dwellings, galleries, a thermal bath, an amphitheater, and a food court. This approach not only respects the natural terrain but also provides a versatile setting for community interaction and cultural expression, fostering a deep connection between the inhabitants and the stark yet beautiful desert surroundings.

Title: Lignano 2.0

Authors: Iuliia Tambovtseva and Valentina Tambovtseva

Lignano 2.0 presents a visionary redevelopment of the storied waterfront, aiming to merge natural beauty with vibrant community life. This plan transforms the previously undeveloped coastal regions into a dynamic hub for both residents and visitors, enhancing the quality of life and ensuring environmental sustainability. The design introduces various pathways that encourage active and leisurely lifestyles, effectively integrating the town with its natural surroundings. New attractions and natural hubs foster a strong sense of community and place, making Lignano 2.0 a model of urban coastal living that balances development with preservation.

Title: The Earth Theater: A Microcosm of the Larger World

Authors: Seyedamirhossein Zarei, Amirhossein Heydarpour, USA

The Earth Theater presents a microcosm of the larger world through an innovative interactive exhibit that educates and engages visitors about the complexities of the human impact on the planet. The design incorporates advanced building technologies that emphasize sustainability, connectivity, and inclusivity, ensuring the structure itself acts as a teaching tool. Each element, from the transparent facades to the interior exhibits, is designed to foster a deeper understanding of ecological interactions and global responsibility. This project embodies a vision of educating through architecture, making it a nexus for learning and awareness about our global ecosystem.

Title: The Earth's Womb: A Healing Sanctuary

Authors: Hitoshi Yamaguchi, Japan

The project integrates natural elements with built serenity to forge a therapeutic escape, channeling the mystique and restorative power of earth's natural waters. Designed as a subterranean retreat, this sanctuary uses water as a central motif in its design, creating a series of immersive experiences from an ethereal entrance tunnel leading to tranquil waters that evoke the serenity and seclusion of natural caverns. The main spa area, illuminated by natural light from above, offers a soulful connection to nature, inviting quiet reflection and holistic healing, thus making it a unique destination for rejuvenation and peace.

Call for registrations

