Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio

Text description provided by the architects. The location is in North-East Hungary where the landscape is defined by farms and endless ploughed fields. The project aims to reflect the characteristics of the harsh anthropogenic surroundings and at the same time, a humanised workplace, which provides shelter for the staff and farmers.

The elements of this project, such as the longitudinal shape, the asymmetrical shed roof, moreover, the durable materials like brick and aluminium all reference the local agricultural typology and make the building fit into its environment.

The internal spaces are divided into two main zones: one for the staff and the other for the farmers. The softness of these spaces is ensured by the visible solid timber (CLT) structures which are protected by a reinforced concrete plinth all along the perimeter and the aluminium cladding as well.