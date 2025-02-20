Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio

Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior PhotographyBiofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior PhotographyBiofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Interior PhotographyBiofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBiofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Services
Hungary
Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography
© Balazs Danyi

Text description provided by the architects. The location is in North-East Hungary where the landscape is defined by farms and endless ploughed fields. The project aims to reflect the characteristics of the harsh anthropogenic surroundings and at the same time, a humanised workplace, which provides shelter for the staff and farmers.

Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography
© Balazs Danyi
Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Image 14 of 20
Ground Floor Plan
Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Interior Photography
© Balazs Danyi
Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Image 9 of 20
© Balazs Danyi

The elements of this project, such as the longitudinal shape, the asymmetrical shed roof, moreover, the durable materials like brick and aluminium all reference the local agricultural typology and make the building fit into its environment.

Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Interior Photography
© Balazs Danyi
Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Image 15 of 20
Section A
Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography
© Balazs Danyi

The internal spaces are divided into two main zones: one for the staff and the other for the farmers. The softness of these spaces is ensured by the visible solid timber (CLT) structures which are protected by a reinforced concrete plinth all along the perimeter and the aluminium cladding as well.

Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Balazs Danyi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sárospatak, Hungary

About this office
KONTEXTUS architecture studio
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureServicesHungary

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Biofarm Workplace / KONTEXTUS architecture studio" 20 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026763/biofarm-workplace-kontextus-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

