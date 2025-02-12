Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects

Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Exterior PhotographyHaruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, BeamHaruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, GlassHaruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Image 16 of 32Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - More Images

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Japan
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Interior Photography
Northside bird view. Image © Kazumi Ogata

Text description provided by the architects. A project for an innovation center as the central hub for product planning and development for Haruna Beverage, whose head office and factory are located at the foot of Mt. Haruna in Gunma Prefecture. Before designing the building, three areas were conceived for this facility, to stimulate communication both inside and outside the company and to promptly produce beverages with a new perspective.

Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Exterior Photography
North Garden and Entrance porch. Image © Kazumi Ogata
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Exterior Photography
Northside view trough the garden. Image © Kazumi Ogata
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Image 31 of 32
Section
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Glass
1F Gallery area. Image © Kazumi Ogata

"To Think = Office Area": A space with a free address working place emphasizes communication and co-creation
"To create = Innovation Area": A space where scientists can be creative with all five senses
"To spread = Gallery Area": A space where visitors can learn about the company and its products
while touring the entire building

Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
1F Gallery area / Kitchen corner. Image © Kazumi Ogata
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Image 29 of 32
1F Floor Plan
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Beam
1F Gallery area / Cafe zone. Image © Kazumi Ogata

To achieve these visions, the following design concepts were developed:

  • In order to create an environment where people can work with refined sensibilities, bright spaces with warm materials such as wood were designed. Natural soft light from Northside shines through the gaps between the roofs, giving a bright and green-filled atmosphere wherever in the building.
  • The Zig-Zag plan layout creates space, both stream and stillness areas in the Gallery area, and gives diversity to the workspace where public and private are adjacent in the office area. It gives a feeling of an open atmosphere similar to a mountain lodge.
  • Considering fire resistance, earthquake resistance, and cost-effectiveness, a fireproof wooden structure is selected. So that the structure appears in the interior and makes it safe and warm.
  • Considering CO2 reduction and comfortability, high-insulation roofs and walls, floor-supply-air-conditioning, and natural light are adopted. It is making an eco-friendly facility.

Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Image 19 of 32
2F Office area. Image © Kazumi Ogata
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
2F Office area. Image © Kazumi Ogata
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Image 30 of 32
2F Floor Plan

Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Image 32 of 32
Section Detail
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Image 25 of 32
North garden and wooden cartain wall. Image © Kazumi Ogata
Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects - Image 27 of 32
North side night facade. Image © Kazumi Ogata

Project location

Address:Takasaki-city, Gunma, Japan

Naomi Sato Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects" 12 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

