Haruna Innovation Center / Naomi Sato Architects

Save this picture! Northside bird view. Image © Kazumi Ogata

+ 27

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A project for an innovation center as the central hub for product planning and development for Haruna Beverage, whose head office and factory are located at the foot of Mt. Haruna in Gunma Prefecture. Before designing the building, three areas were conceived for this facility, to stimulate communication both inside and outside the company and to promptly produce beverages with a new perspective.

"To Think = Office Area": A space with a free address working place emphasizes communication and co-creation

"To create = Innovation Area": A space where scientists can be creative with all five senses

"To spread = Gallery Area": A space where visitors can learn about the company and its products

while touring the entire building

To achieve these visions, the following design concepts were developed: