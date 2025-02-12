Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects

Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects

Save

Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, WoodPoint Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, GlassPoint Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 4 of 28Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 5 of 28Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Australia
  • Architecture And Interior Design:: Pandolfini Architects
  • Builder: Visioneer
  • Landscape: Eckersley Garden Architecture
  • Engineering: WebbConsult
  • Photography: Tasha Tylee
  • Styling: Jess Kneebone
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 6 of 28
© Tasha Tylee

Text description provided by the architects. Carved into a steep undulating landscape on the shores of a man-made lake and overlooking Sorrento Golf Course, the Point Nepean House is an ambitious yet sensitive intervention to its environment. The bold eccentric form commands its presence, but its delicate timber skin, flowing parallel to the tranquil body of water is gracious. The home, with its extensive program, is a place that provides refuge and privacy, whilst simultaneously focusing on its surroundings. 

Save this picture!
Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Glass
© Tasha Tylee
Save this picture!
Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 8 of 28
© Tasha Tylee
Save this picture!
Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 26 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Glass
© Tasha Tylee

Compositionally, the home consists of four fundamental elements; the sweeping perimeter wall, the clove-shaped form with its curvaceous timber-clad skin, the primary internal dividing walls, and a series of amenity pods within each zone. The monolithic perimeter wall cuts into the sloping site, a single gesture that encapsulates the organic form and provides a protective layer from its surrounding neighbors. Behind this unambiguous outer wall, the contrasting wavy timber-clad form unfolds upon arrival; its dynamic presence a reflection of the soft meandering edges of the adjoining lake. The timber-clad form, although ambitious in scale, sits harmoniously amongst the treescape, reflecting the warming tones of the mature trunks nearby. Internally, the clover-shaped floor plan is split into three zones by the straight primary walls. Contained within each zone, a series of irregular pods are arranged to confine the amenities of the home. 

Save this picture!
Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 5 of 28
© Tasha Tylee

The home allows inhabitants to pause and absorb serene moments internally and externally. To enhance the occupant's relationship with its surroundings, a series of windows puncture the timber-clad skin to create framed views. Pool barrier requirements were strategically navigated to provide undisturbed views over the infinity edge and beyond. The placement of the internal private garden provides the opportunity for all bedrooms and living spaces to focus on nature. Close coordination with Eckersley Garden Architecture to curate a landscape that was integrated with the home and its surrounding environment was vital. Subsequently, the extensive art collection allows inhabitants to decelerate and create tranquil moments inwards as they navigate the home. 

Save this picture!
Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 15 of 28
© Tasha Tylee

The notion of contradiction is present on arrival at the home. Upon ascending the grand staircase of staggered concrete blocks and absorbing the tonal skin of the timber-clad facade, the inhabitants enter through a small passage into a dark confined circular lobby, a vast difference from the moments prior. A glimpse of natural sunlight penetrates the space from the conical skylight above to create a sense of drama, before transitioning back to the light-filled living space. 

Save this picture!
Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 20 of 28
© Tasha Tylee

The meandering curves of the façade and associated glazing are a response to the orientation, strategically undulating to create a deep eave over the North and West facing windows. This 3.7m high expanse of glazing provides passive solar gain for the winter months, whilst the substantial eave minimizes the harsh summer sunlight. The internal courtyard provides natural light to the deep clove-shaped plan and excellent cross ventilation across the house. A reductive external material palette of concrete, timber cladding, and natural zinc has been used to accentuate the forms and provide hard-wearing materials which will age gracefully and require low maintenance. 

Save this picture!
Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography
© Tasha Tylee

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pandolfini Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Point Nepean House / Pandolfini Architects" 12 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026736/point-nepean-house-pandolfini-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags