  5. MSLAN corner / Devolution

MSLAN corner / Devolution

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Xiamen, China
  • Architects: Devolution
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xunkai Zou
  • Lead Architects: Jiansong Tang, Qi Wang
  • Design Team: Caicai, Longtao
  • Clients: MSLAN
  • Construction Team: Rulin Deco
  • City: Xiamen
  • Country: China
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Exterior Photography
© Xunkai Zou

"MSLAN corner" is a new street shop model designed for the clothing brand MSLAN by DEVOLUTION. Because it is located at the corner of a block, we have considered its unique relationship with the street in the design, giving way to a small pocket park for people to rest.

MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Xunkai Zou
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Closet
© Xunkai Zou
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Closet
© Xunkai Zou

We take "Studio Open Day" as its starting concept, using natural pinewood as the main material to create a relaxing scene that evokes the feeling of the studio owner being away. The "Creator's Studio" is a multifunctional space that integrates solitude, creative site, and a meeting area. It blends personal aesthetics, furniture taste, hobbies, life interests, collectibles, and elements of personal creation. The space is relaxing, full of individuality, and exudes refined taste. It is both private and open in nature. This concept provides a contextual setting for MSLAN to incorporate lifestyle goods and coffee into its original fashion retail model.

MSLAN corner / Devolution - Image 14 of 20
© Xunkai Zou
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Closet
© Xunkai Zou
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Xunkai Zou

In the future, different "creators" (or various MSLAN collections) will bring diverse possibilities to this "studio." Meanwhile, as a new type of street shop, MSLAN is also actively exploring the communal functions of such spaces. Beyond being a store, "MSLAN corner" will also offer more community services in the future. Celebrating its 10th year at this street corner, the "old friend" MSLAN is reimagining itself with this fresh new identity, aiming to become a "new neighbor" in the neighborhood.

MSLAN corner / Devolution - Image 20 of 20
Floor Plan
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Exterior Photography
© Xunkai Zou

Project location

Address:Xiamen, Fujian, China

Devolution
Cite: "MSLAN corner / Devolution" 15 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026679/mslan-corner-devolution> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xunkai Zou

MSLAN corner，向社区开放的街角“公园” / 退化建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

Top #Tags