MSLAN corner / Devolution

+ 15

Store • Xiamen, China Architects: Devolution

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Xunkai Zou

Lead Architects: Jiansong Tang, Qi Wang

Design Team: Caicai, Longtao

Clients: MSLAN

Construction Team: Rulin Deco

City: Xiamen

Country: China

"MSLAN corner" is a new street shop model designed for the clothing brand MSLAN by DEVOLUTION. Because it is located at the corner of a block, we have considered its unique relationship with the street in the design, giving way to a small pocket park for people to rest.

We take "Studio Open Day" as its starting concept, using natural pinewood as the main material to create a relaxing scene that evokes the feeling of the studio owner being away. The "Creator's Studio" is a multifunctional space that integrates solitude, creative site, and a meeting area. It blends personal aesthetics, furniture taste, hobbies, life interests, collectibles, and elements of personal creation. The space is relaxing, full of individuality, and exudes refined taste. It is both private and open in nature. This concept provides a contextual setting for MSLAN to incorporate lifestyle goods and coffee into its original fashion retail model.

In the future, different "creators" (or various MSLAN collections) will bring diverse possibilities to this "studio." Meanwhile, as a new type of street shop, MSLAN is also actively exploring the communal functions of such spaces. Beyond being a store, "MSLAN corner" will also offer more community services in the future. Celebrating its 10th year at this street corner, the "old friend" MSLAN is reimagining itself with this fresh new identity, aiming to become a "new neighbor" in the neighborhood.