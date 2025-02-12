Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS

Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Exterior Photography, BalconyStudio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Interior PhotographyStudio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, BeamStudio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam, SinkStudio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Office Buildings, Refurbishment
Chongqing, China
  • Architects: AKINTECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  39
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hongming Liu
  • Design Team: Lew Joeson, Li Xinyu, Wei Jie
  • Consults: Lew Joeson, Ye Junliang
  • Consulting Company: Refactoring
  • City: Chongqing
  • Country: China
Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Hongming Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The new location of our design studio is in the pavilion on the second floor of the Houbao Promenade. After the renovation of the promenade, some shops have been added, sharing the community landscape with consumer tourists. As one of the shops, while meeting the needs of office and reception, we hope to reserve an open riverside space for the public. Therefore, the following operations were carried out during the design process:

Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Image 8 of 26
© Hongming Liu
Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Exterior Photography
© Hongming Liu

One corner of the original pavilion was close to the railing, and a glass box protruded from the other corner, enclosing the cliff - side walkway into a private area. First, we cut off one corner of the building to make the walkway circular; and cut off another corner to leave an observation deck at the best position of the walkway.

Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Exterior Photography, Glass, Balcony
© Hongming Liu
Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Image 12 of 26
© Hongming Liu

In order for the studio and the walkway to share the river view without interfering with each other, we raised the indoor space by 1 meter. Coupled with the 1 - meter - high wall below the window, a 2 - meter - high exhibition wall is formed. It will be a nice experience to introduce the company to clients while overlooking the river.

Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Hongming Liu
Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam, Sink
© Hongming Liu

A passage was cut in the middle of the building. It serves as both a staircase from the outdoors to the indoors and a window for the courtyard to view the river. On one side of the passage is an office area with six workstations. The desks integrate functions such as trophy display, printer, refrigerator, and microwave oven. The top of the cut - off corner is combined with the water bar countertop. On the other side is the reception area, where sofas and a TV are arranged along the cut - off corner. The top of the cut - off corner is equipped with a lazy sofa for rest.

Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, Chair
© Hongming Liu

The final state of the design organically combines indoor office work and public sightseeing in the same space, allowing both to share the river view while remaining independent of each other.

Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Balcony
© Hongming Liu

Cite: "Studio On the Cliff / AKINTECTS" 12 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026675/studio-on-the-cliff-akintects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hongming Liu

悬崖上的工作室 / 有种建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

