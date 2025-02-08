House Azure / Neo Architects

+ 17

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the open spaces of the Overstrand and surrounded by the Protea Fynbos, this serene home is part of the Romansbaai Collection. With a focus on simplicity, the design embraces a Scandinavian approach to living, emphasizing balance and harmony between architecture and the natural landscape. The inspiration for this project stemmed from a desire to create a seamless connection between the environment and the surrounding landscape, to bring the outdoors in and ensure breathtaking ocean views from every room.

From the moment you enter, the dramatic entrance, paired with open-rafter ceilings and full-height glazing, immediately draws your eye to the expansive ocean horizon. This sense is further enhanced by a freestanding cast-iron fireplace that links the open-plan living areas. The warmth of the fireplace complements the modern yet natural design, maintaining a sense of connection to the outdoors throughout the home.

Neo Architects drew inspiration from the fragmented structure of the Protea Fynbos, incorporating this concept into the home's design. Semi-detached rooms were created to allow the surrounding fynbos to permeate the exterior walls, merging the natural environment with the interior spaces. This approach fosters a deep connection between the residents and the unique landscape of Romansbaai, achieving a harmonious balance between the man-made structure and the natural surroundings.

The design brief required a 4-bedroom home, including a guest room, with an open-plan living area, all while maximizing the ocean views. A key challenge was to minimize the home's environmental impact by using fewer materials and creating a compact footprint. The architects employed terracing to manage the site's natural topography, ensuring ocean views from every room without compromising the structural integrity of the home. One of the first challenges was navigating the sloped terrain while ensuring that the design remained sensitive to the landscape. Another challenge was achieving a balance between large, expansive glazing for ocean views and energy efficiency. This was addressed by using innovative glazing technologies that allowed natural light to flood the space while maintaining thermal performance.

The choice of materials was crucial to achieving both aesthetic and functional goals. Concrete, timber, and stone were selected for their durability, blending with the coastal environment while providing a contemporary yet natural appearance. The modern barn-style design combines these materials in a way that feels both rustic and refined, with timber cladding adding warmth and stone grounding the structure. The spatial layout revolves around an open-plan concept, ensuring a seamless flow between living spaces. Clear distinctions are maintained between private and communal areas, creating a balance between openness and privacy. Skylights were an integral design element, strategically positioned to bring natural light into the heart of the home. These skylights not only illuminate the interior but also serve as architectural features, creating a constant connection with the sky and enhancing the sense of space.