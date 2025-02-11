Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects

Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects - Image 3 of 18
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. During an expansion from 2002, the headquarters of the Beton-Eisack company in Klausen had been supplemented by a striking office building by architects Armin Blasbichler and Matthias Rainer, which ever since prominently forms the entrance to the company grounds in a levitating manner. The aim of the current project was – 20 years later – to create functionally efficient and pleasant spaces that would meet the company's changed needs while providing an appropriate stage for the concrete that is being developed and produced by the company. Fundamentally new is a space for seminars and other events.

Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography
© Gustav Willeit
Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects - Image 16 of 18
2nd Floor Plan
Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography
© Gustav Willeit

The building is accessed through a spiral staircase that rearranges the entrance situation in a central location. A future- and demand-oriented mix of open-plan and individual offices with various meeting options for staff and managers extends over two floors of the levitating volume.

Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects - Image 14 of 18
Concept Diagrams

Two inner courtyards and a number of cupola-like skylights significantly improve the daylight situation and sound insulation compared to the existing building, creating a contemporary working atmosphere. Both inner courtyards also create noise-protected outdoor areas for the employees, as the concrete factory is not only busy, but also located right near the Brenner motorway.

Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects - Image 2 of 18
© Gustav Willeit
Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects - Image 18 of 18
Longitudinal Section
Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects - Image 6 of 18
© Gustav Willeit

The project is an identity-forming headquarters that interprets the transformation 2002-2022 according to the motto "from grey to green" and carries it out by utilizing various concrete technologies. The existing grey concrete shell is retained unchanged due to its established "brand message". Characteristic of the interior, on the other hand, is the predominant use of green-pigmented lightweight concrete with a variety of surface structures, as well as black steel and glass.

Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Gustav Willeit

Project location

Address:Klausen / Chiusa – South Tyrol, Italy

Pedevilla Architects
Cite: "Beton Eisack Headquarters Renovation / Pedevilla Architects" 11 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

