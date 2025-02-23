Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects

ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room
ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography

Lodging
Italy
ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Gustav Willeit

"Architectural excellence meets Alpine inspiration: A harmonious fusion of historic charm and modern design in the heart of San Candido" - Set beneath the almost 3,000m high peaks of the Haunold mountains, in eastern High Pusteria Valley, the village of San Candido has existed in its present form since the early Middle Ages and boasts a history stretching back over 1250 years.

ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Gustav Willeit
ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Image 18 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Gustav Willeit

In the historic centre of San Candido, with ATTO Suites, a new guesthouse has been created, seeing itself as a " home away from home". In the interest of the local population, however, the declared aim of the project was also to have the given address eventually take on a more public character and thus significantly enhance the Färberstraße, which runs parallel to the main pedestrian zone. The building's position and orientation, unlike its predecessor, are rooted in the historically grown building structure, allowing it to stand out as an independent building with its gabled front and carry on the character of the location.

ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography
© Gustav Willeit

On the ground floor, a new restaurant with a farm-to-table concept uses the mountain-side guest garden and connects to the pedestrian zone via a new pathway. Upstairs, seven premium holiday suites have been built, all with a direct view of the prominent Haunold mountains. Each of the suites is oriented towards at least two sides and sets its own loggia in front of the scene – whose star is the magnificent panorama – similar to a theatre box. A drop-shaped ornamentation can be found throughout the project as a recurring element with references to Alpine traditions.

ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Interior Photography
© Gustav Willeit
ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Image 21 of 22
Section
ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Image 6 of 22
© Gustav Willeit

The use of regional wood such as spruce and fragrant stone pine matches the tinted insulating concrete façade, as well as the handcrafted terrazzo floors, plaster, and roof tiles, which in color and grain refer to the local Sesto brook stone. Many important historical buildings in the immediate vicinity were built from this stone - including the 12th-century church. Thus the materials used in the new building also reflect the history of the place.

ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects - Image 5 of 22
© Gustav Willeit

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Innichen / San Candido, South Tyrol, Italy

Pedevilla Architects
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingItaly

Cite: "ATTO Suites / Pedevilla Architects" 23 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026648/atto-suites-pedevilla-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

