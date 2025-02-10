Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Germany
  5. Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom

Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom

Save

Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Exterior Photography, BalconyAm Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, ShelvingAm Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, ShelvingAm Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairAm Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Germany
  • Architects: TAKK StudioInterior Designers: Iwetta Ullenboom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nate Cook
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BoConcept, FLOS, Kvadrat, Loehr, Poliform, RBW
  • Design Team: TAKK Studio, Iwetta Ullenboom
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Nate Cook

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Berlin's historic Am Tacheles complex, this 140m² apartment is the new home of an international couple and their son, who brought with them a deep love for literature and an impressive collection of books. Designers Agi Kuczyńska of TAKK Studio and Iwetta Ullenboom created a space that honors this passion while maintaining an elegant, functional balance.

Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Nate Cook
Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Nate Cook

At the heart of the design is a custom wooden structure that wraps around the apartment, from the corridor to the living room. This feature integrates storage, conceals the television, hides bathroom doors, and culminates in a striking library wall—a dynamic display for the family's books, art, and sculptural objects. The design merges functionality with artistry, reflecting the family's love for both literature and design.

Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Shelving
© Nate Cook
Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Image 31 of 31
Plan
Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, Shelving
© Nate Cook

Natural materials like lime plaster, wood, and quartzite provide warmth and texture, balancing the industrial feel of the exposed concrete ceiling. Minimalist bespoke furnishings, including a reupholstered purple vintage sofa, sculptural quartzite accents, and gently curved furniture, bring personality to the space. Art by local artists, including Eva Jablonsky, Peter-Maximilian Ronsdorf, and Ka Mochi, adds a layer of richness to the interiors.

Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Image 10 of 31
© Nate Cook

The living area features a central deep purple sofa, originally designed by Robert Pamio, now reupholstered in Kvadrat fabric, creating a striking focal point. The dining area, with a custom-made table and chairs by Loehr Furniture, blends functionality with artistry. Smooth lime plaster on the walls and cabinet doors ties the space together, offering a cohesive warmth.

Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Image 11 of 31
© Nate Cook
Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Wood
© Nate Cook

The kitchen stands out with its warm nutmeg Poliform design and sculptural quartzite elements, including a table leg and bespoke wall lamps. A vibrant pink gradient painting by Peter-Maximilian Ronsdorf adds a bold touch. The office area features a custom burl wood veneer desk paired with a vintage chair, while the bedroom boasts serene custom-made green glass side tables and luxurious lounge seating.

Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed
© Nate Cook

In the children's room, bespoke furniture includes a climbing wall and jungle wallpaper, reflecting the family's desire for a playful yet stylish space. The bathroom, with onyx washbasins, adds a touch of opulence to the apartment. This home is not just a living space but a literary and artistic sanctuary, blending timeless design with personal meaning in every detail.

Save this picture!
Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom - Interior Photography, Closet, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, Shelving
© Nate Cook

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Aaron-Bernstein-Platz, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAKK Studio
Office
Iwetta Ullenboom
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsGermany
Cite: "Am Tacheles Apartment / TAKK Studio + Iwetta Ullenboom" 10 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026646/am-tacheles-apartment-takk-studio-plus-iwetta-ullenboom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags