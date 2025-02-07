Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Higienópolis Apartment / BLOCO Arquitetos

Higienópolis Apartment / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair, BeamHigienópolis Apartment / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, LightingHigienópolis Apartment / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, BathroomHigienópolis Apartment / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyHigienópolis Apartment / BLOCO Arquitetos - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Project Team: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco
  • Management: Adriana Araújo
  • Coordination: Adriana Araújo
  • Production: Debbie Apsan
  • Construction: NGB Engenharia
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project for this apartment took advantage of the original features of the property, combining them with the needs of the new residents. The analysis of the building's structure revealed that the visible face of the apartment's concrete ceiling did not have a structural function and served only as a type of "finishing ceiling." This allowed for the careful removal of this thin layer, revealing the composition of structural beams that had been hidden before.

The existing solid ipe flooring, laid in a double-fish scale pattern, was preserved and restored. The plaster on the perimeter walls was removed to expose the original solid brick. One of the existing bedrooms and the dining room were removed to expand the space of the living room and kitchen.

The suite was also expanded by removing another bedroom. Integrated environments were created using a limited number of different materials and finishes, taking advantage of a large part of the existing structure.

Project location

Address:Higienópolis, São Paulo, Brazil

Cite: "Higienópolis Apartment / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Apartamento Higienópolis / BLOCO Arquitetos] 07 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026625/higienopolis-apartment-bloco-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

