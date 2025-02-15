Field House / Wilkinson King Architects

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. Wilkinson King Architects complete highly-efficient low carbon family home of structural stone and CLT - Wilkinson King Architects has completed Field House, a low-energy new-build family home on an agricultural site in West Sussex. Made from natural materials, stone, and timber, the two-storey property encapsulates the architect's expertise in sustainable, contemporary design that pushes the boundaries of material engineering. The clients approached Wilkinson King Architects to design a home for themselves and their two teenage children, replacing an existing, small, poorly constructed dwelling on the site, along with several unsalvageable agricultural barns and sheds. The client's brief called for a spacious four-bedroom family home with open-concept living spaces that fully capitalises on the exceptional views of West Sussex and the South Downs across both levels. Facing towards the rolling South Downs, Wilkinson King Architects have artfully designed Field House to make the most of the panoramic views. The ground floor is composed of a large family sitting room with a hidden snug and an open-plan kitchen dining living space, with ancillary spaces situated along the north side. A continuous ribbon of full-height glazing connects the living spaces, fulfilling the client's wish to be able to endlessly look out on the natural landscape. As the sun tracks around the south and west elevations of Field House, the ever-shifting moments of the day are captured by the home, coming to a close with a beautifully framed view of the sunset. The external corners of the floor-to-ceiling glazing slide away, introducing an effortless permeability between the home's interior and exterior spaces.

Thanks to glazing stretching across the south and west elevations of the home, the low winter sun will permeate the glazing, helping to light and warm the house. The north and east elevations of the ground floor are composed of structural timber with mineral wool insulation and a solid limestone outer wall, retaining heat and enclosing the house. During the summer, the glazing is protected from solar gain by the overhanging first floor, which is supported by a series of structural limestone columns and beams. Forming a stone loggia along the recessed South and West elevations, it creates varied spatial experiences while preserving the openness of the ground floor. Each column has been crafted from a single piece of limestone sourced from Valanges, the largest being 2,600mm x 1,200mm x 400mm. The house is arranged over two floors. The glazed entrance door on the east elevation leads into a generous double-height hall in the centre of the plan with a striking quarter-turn staircase crafted in solid stone. Above, a contemporary triangular rooflight has been cut into the CLT roof, flooding the stairwell with natural light. The limestone staircase acts as the central spine, from which all the choreography of the home pivots. It contains the homes' DNA, the three essential material layers clearly on show: Douglas fir timber, solid limestone, and spruce CLT. Flawlessly engineered by Wilkinson King Architects, the floating solid stone staircase features an elegant curved bannister crafted from English Ash, a stunning piece of craftsmanship. A slender gap between the flights of steps and the adjacent walls is a masterclass in light and shadow and brings a richness and sincerity to the design. This void is only briefly eclipsed by a single piece of solid limestone, which cantilevers out from the double-height stone wall to form a load-bearing quarter landing. The stone steps act as a single beam, spanning from the ground floor onto the landing, further demonstrating the technicality of the project.

The ground floor North and East elevations, composed of structural timber and masonry outer leaves, support deep Douglas fir joists. The joists run north to south across the plan, spanning onto a structural stone beam. Inspired by the linear rows of vines of local vineyards, these create rhythm and texture throughout the ground floor, complementing the airy interior spaces and cultivating a warm and cosy feel. Field House's upper storey and roof are constructed entirely in European spruce CLT clad in Western Red Cedar, which sits on top of the timber joists and acts as a stabiliser pushing down on the structure below. The cedar cladding has been left untreated and will continue to silver, capturing the patina of time. True to Wilkinson King Architects' meticulous attention to detail, each window fenestration was sized to the dimensions of the cedar planks, a discreet design specification but one that contributes to the home's overall sense of quiet luxury. All four dual-aspect bedrooms are located on the first floor, which is characterised by a light and comfortable material palette. The CLT structure, like the limestone and the Douglas fir on the ground floor, is left exposed for the ceiling and walls throughout the bedrooms and hallway, creating a warm and natural interior finish, whilst the acoustic quality of the timber curates an idyllic sense of calm. The floor is boarded with wide Douglas fir timber, selected by Wilkinson King Architects to bring the materiality of the large timber joists upstairs, creating a sense of cohesion throughout the interiors. A large dual-entry family bathroom tiled in white and off-white ceramic tiles is accessible via the galleried landing as well as directly from the guest bedroom. The two children's rooms feature ample storage space and adjoining three-quarter bathrooms fitted with roof lights. The expansive master bedroom, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and dual-basin ensuite bathroom, opens up onto a west-facing terrace. The family's bedrooms have south- or south-west-facing views, while the guest bedroom is aligned to the north and east elevations of the home.

Looking towards the home, Field House effortlessly embeds itself into its rural context. The undulating roof composed of subtle pitches echoes the surrounding countryside and the preexisting barns on the Site. These pitched forms are translated in the ceiling below creating dynamic and varying interior spaces. Each of the perimeter corners is deliberately pitched low to create an inviting approach towards the home. The home's form and motifs are in playful dialogue with another house previously designed by Wilkinson King located in the field across. On the eastern boundary of the arrival courtyard, a small garage was built, in part to rehouse the three species of bat that were roosting in the roof of the preexisting dwelling. Its unique angular pitched roof, mimetic of the main house, was directly informed by the specific roosting requirements for each type of bat, accommodating a minimum width and length of 5 x 5 metres and a floor-to-ridge height of 2.5 metres, as well as space within the cladding to roost. Wilkinson King Architects has closely collaborated with Webb Yates, an award-winning structural, civil, and building services engineering design practice, to integrate environmentally conscious solutions into the project, ensuring Field House's efficiency. The house is highly insulated and oriented to mitigate overheating in summer without the need for mechanical cooling systems while making the most of the solar gain in winter.

High levels of fabric efficiency and airtightness reduce space heating energy demand. The residual demand is fulfilled by an air source heat pump featuring a high energy efficiency of 335%, feeding underfloor heating systems throughout the home. The energy is all electric and supplied from renewable sources. Good air circulation and passive cooling are provided by mixed-mode ventilation with heat recovery. The total operational carbon emission rate of the house is 15 kg/m²/year, achieving an overall 33.9% reduction against the national baseline performance. The only concrete in the project was used for the building's foundation slab, which was engineered as thin as possible. In order to avoid unnecessary use of materials, this was then polished and sealed creating a sleek and durable flooring. The use of locally sourced carbon sequestering materials such as timber and stone in the building is the equivalent of minus 85 kg/CO2/sqm in construction. Field House is a meticulously crafted sustainable redevelopment, perfectly at ease amongst West Sussex's sprawling landscape. Wilkinson King Architects have fulfilled the client's desire for a warm and joyous family home that is in constant dialogue with the landscape.