Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen

La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen

Save

La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 2 of 40La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorLa Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamLa Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 5 of 40La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Auvergne, France
  • Architects: Sigurd Larsen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:KKROM Services
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Louis Poulsen
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior Photography
© KKROM Services

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a hilltop deep within the forested landscape of Auvergne, La Grange Rouge is a holiday home that offers a unique retreat amidst the ancient volcanoes of Puy de Dôme. This former barn, owned by a family with a lineage spanning over 400 years in the nearby mountain villages, has been thoughtfully transformed into a space for social events or individual withdrawal.

Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 2 of 40
© KKROM Services
Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© KKROM Services

La Grange Rouge is designed like a theater stage, where each day culminates in a spectacular performance of nature's beauty. Situated on the peak, the house provides a breathtaking panoramic view, particularly enchanting at sunset towards the valley in the west, when the sky is painted with hues of red and gold. The structure retains the original steel frame of the barn painted in the rich, deep red reminiscent of cast iron. This distinctive color palette, inspired by the warm tones of the sunset, permeates throughout the house, creating a flickering warmth in the lush green landscape.

Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam
© KKROM Services
Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 38 of 40
Plan
Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair
© KKROM Services

Under the expansive roof, the house features three bedrooms, each designed as individual tiny houses. These private enclosures offer guests a personal sanctuary, with each room oriented to provide a breathtaking view of the valley from the comfort of the bed. Between these intimate spaces lies a common area, akin to a plaza between houses, perfectly framing the spectacular view that lights up the western horizon. The kitchen block forms a fourth enclosure, adding to the communal layout of the house. The dining table extends toward the infinite landscape, inviting guests to dine while immersed in the stunning scenery.

Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© KKROM Services
Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 40 of 40
Axo
Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Dining room
© KKROM Services

One of the unique features of La Grange Rouge is the outdoor bathtub tucked under the roof's eaves. Here, guests can indulge in a serene bathing experience, basking in the morning sun or enjoying the crisp winter air. This ritual becomes a special moment of connection with the natural surroundings, regardless of the season.

Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 6 of 40
© KKROM Services
Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 39 of 40
Section / Elevation

The grounds around La Grange Rouge have been restored to a wild, natural state, with meadows reclaiming their untamed beauty. Scattered islands of garden furniture serve as small, inviting destinations for guests, offering new perspectives and angles to admire the expansive view over the valley of Clermont-Ferrand. The interplay of the vibrant red hues of the house and the lush green landscape creates a striking visual contrast, enhancing the beauty of both.

Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 5 of 40
© KKROM Services

La Grange Rouge is a hidden red gem in this verdant setting, where every detail has been carefully crafted to celebrate the natural beauty and heritage of the local landscape. It offers a perfect escape for those seeking tranquility, breathtaking views, and a deep connection with the timeless landscape of Auvergne.

Save this picture!
La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 33 of 40
Plan - Site

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sigurd Larsen
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "La Grange Rouge House / Sigurd Larsen" 07 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026603/la-grange-rouge-house-sigurd-larsen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags