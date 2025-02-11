Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casa PJA / ES-arch

Casa PJA / ES-arch - Image 2 of 30Casa PJA / ES-arch - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCasa PJA / ES-arch - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairCasa PJA / ES-arch - Exterior PhotographyCasa PJA / ES-arch - More Images+ 25

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Italy
  Project Studio Leader: ES-arch enricoscaramelliniarchitetto
  Lead Architect Es Arch: Enrico Scaramellini
  Design Collaborator: Daniele Bonetti
  Sandblasting: Resolvo Srl
  Tinsmithry: F.lli Soldarelli Srl
  Client: Private
  Executing Company: Cantieri Triaca S.r.l.
  Concrete: Beton Alpi S.r.l.
  Country: Italy
Casa PJA / ES-arch - Image 2 of 30
© Marcello Mariana fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. The project intends to make evident the process of transformation of the building: from a building for rural use to a seasonal residence. Since changes are configured from the volumetric point of view, the intention is to make obvious any "added" elements. The building on the site of the first parcel of land is reconstructed into a single-story in lime plaster. It is to maintain the airtight character of the original building; for this reason, it is distinguished through a single opening set back from the outer edge of the wall. This choice allows for a "void" marked by a deep shadow, as is often the case with rural buildings, and not a reflection of glazed elements.

Casa PJA / ES-arch - Image 22 of 30
© Marcello Mariana fotografia
Casa PJA / ES-arch - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana fotografia
Casa PJA / ES-arch - Image 25 of 30
Lower Floor Plan
Casa PJA / ES-arch - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Marcello Mariana fotografia

To the south, the facade is demolished and the volume is lengthened accordingly according to the geometries of the existing. This part is also made of lime plaster. The intention of the project is to make the new parts in lime plaster; in this way, the different nature of the plaster of the added bodies determines a comparison between the new and the old. Thus emerges the process of forming the project artifact.

Casa PJA / ES-arch - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Marcello Mariana fotografia

The project consists of two floors: on the ground floor, there is a sleeping area consisting of a room, a service bathroom, and a multi-purpose room to the south. Through a straight staircase,e there is access to the living floor located above. It consists of a single space in which the kitchenette is located. Through a small glazed corridor,r one has access to the study. The living area, like the room on the ground floor, is distinguished through a large window placed to the west.

Casa PJA / ES-arch - Interior Photography, Wood
© Marcello Mariana fotografia
Casa PJA / ES-arch - Image 26 of 30
Ground Floor Plan
Casa PJA / ES-arch - Image 13 of 30
© Marcello Mariana fotografia

Its south facade echoes the classical facade composition of rural buildings with a French door and square windows. The connection between the main building and the one on the site of the first parcel is recessed into the ground and contained in height. It has two types of facade. To the west, a glazed surface reflects the landscape and ideally leads back to the separation of the two bodies; to the east, the plastered wall is supported by two pools at different heights, in which some raspberry plants will be housed. In this way, the "full" connection will reconfigure the original solution of the long body.

Casa PJA / ES-arch - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Marcello Mariana fotografia
Casa PJA / ES-arch - Image 9 of 30
© Marcello Mariana fotografia

The east side, facing the public street, is configured as a mute elevation (except for a small window and the entrance door); while the east side, not visible from the public street, opens to the landscape. The exterior arrangements result from the need to clear the west front on its ground floor; a small ground movement, related to the existing slope, allows for a small shelf. To the south, the existing system is repurposed; a small wall and access stair delimits the outdoor use space. In conclusion, the project building uses traditional materials (lime plaster) to narrate a process of transformation, adapting the building for residential use, while respecting the dominant landscape.

Casa PJA / ES-arch - Image 6 of 30
© Marcello Mariana fotografia

ES-arch
WoodStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly

Top #Tags