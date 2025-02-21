Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture

+ 15

Design Principal: Dryden Razook

Founding Principal: John Clifford

Developers: New City Properties

Civil Engineer, Landscape Architect: Kimley Horn Associates

Mechanical And Plumbing Engineers: I.C. Thomasson Associates

Signage Design: Airspace

City: Nashville

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Abandoned for half a century, the sprawling Neuhoff meat-packing complex is poised to become an exciting new addition to Nashville's resurgence.

S9 Architecture re-envisioned the riverfront property with a comprehensive design that retains and repurposes much of the existing buildings while strategically incorporating new construction throughout the site.

S9's master plan features a connective network of pedestrian pathways, courtyards, public roof terraces, and cantilevered catwalks that create a series of experiences for visitors. The 1.3-million-square-foot project houses a mix of offices, cultural spaces, residential units, and retail/dining establishments.