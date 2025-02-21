Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture

-
Architects: S9 Architecture
- Area: 1300000 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Seth Parker / Christopher Payne
-
-
-
- Design Principal: Dryden Razook
- Founding Principal: John Clifford
- Developers: New City Properties
- Civil Engineer, Landscape Architect: Kimley Horn Associates
- Mechanical And Plumbing Engineers: I.C. Thomasson Associates
- Signage Design: Airspace
- City: Nashville
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Abandoned for half a century, the sprawling Neuhoff meat-packing complex is poised to become an exciting new addition to Nashville's resurgence.
S9 Architecture re-envisioned the riverfront property with a comprehensive design that retains and repurposes much of the existing buildings while strategically incorporating new construction throughout the site.
S9's master plan features a connective network of pedestrian pathways, courtyards, public roof terraces, and cantilevered catwalks that create a series of experiences for visitors. The 1.3-million-square-foot project houses a mix of offices, cultural spaces, residential units, and retail/dining establishments.