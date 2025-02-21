Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture

Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Interior Photography, Lighting, Column
Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Exterior Photography
Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Column
Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Glass, Balcony

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Nashville, United States
  • Design Principal: Dryden Razook
  • Founding Principal: John Clifford
  • Developers: New City Properties
  • Civil Engineer, Landscape Architect: Kimley Horn Associates
  • Mechanical And Plumbing Engineers: I.C. Thomasson Associates
  • Signage Design: Airspace
  • City: Nashville
  • Country: United States
Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Seth Parker / Christopher Payne

Text description provided by the architects. Abandoned for half a century, the sprawling Neuhoff meat-packing complex is poised to become an exciting new addition to Nashville's resurgence.

Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Column
© Seth Parker / Christopher Payne
Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Image 16 of 20
Design Concept

S9 Architecture re-envisioned the riverfront property with a comprehensive design that retains and repurposes much of the existing buildings while strategically incorporating new construction throughout the site.

Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Seth Parker / Christopher Payne
Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Image 17 of 20
Program Diagram
Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Glass, Balcony
© Seth Parker / Christopher Payne
Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Interior Photography, Lighting, Column
© Seth Parker / Christopher Payne

S9's master plan features a connective network of pedestrian pathways, courtyards, public roof terraces, and cantilevered catwalks that create a series of experiences for visitors. The 1.3-million-square-foot project houses a mix of offices, cultural spaces, residential units, and retail/dining establishments.

Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture - Image 20 of 20
Renders

Cite: "Neuhoff District / S9 Architecture" 21 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026598/neuhoff-district-s9-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

