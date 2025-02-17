Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex

+ 17

Lead Team: Simon Chessex, Chloé Nyffenegger

Design Team: Lacroix Chessex

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: B+S ingénieurs conseils

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Haller Wasser

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Effin'Art

Country: Switzerland

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The development comprises a two-storey villa of around 150 m², built adjacent to the existing family home dating from the late 1990s. It consists of a large unitary gable roof housing different volumes based on a square grid. This fragmented composition, unified by its roof, makes it possible to tame the diagonal available for this house.

The ground floor comprises a living room, dining room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom/office. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a mezzanine, while the basement houses the utility room, the laundry room, and a large cellar.

Thanks to its all-wood structure and facades, its large roof with thermal and photovoltaic solar panels, and its air-water heat pump heating system, the building meets the requirements of the THPE (Très Haute Performance Energétique) label.