Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex

Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex

Save

Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Exterior PhotographyVilla in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Exterior Photography, WoodVilla in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamVilla in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamVilla in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Switzerland
  • Architects: Lacroix Chessex
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Olivier di Giambattista
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AdLucem, Equipe Céramicas, Griesser, Mafi, Mosaico+
  • Lead Team: Simon Chessex, Chloé Nyffenegger
  • Design Team: Lacroix Chessex
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: B+S ingénieurs conseils
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Haller Wasser
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Effin'Art
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Exterior Photography
© Olivier di Giambattista

Text description provided by the architects. The development comprises a two-storey villa of around 150 m², built adjacent to the existing family home dating from the late 1990s. It consists of a large unitary gable roof housing different volumes based on a square grid. This fragmented composition, unified by its roof, makes it possible to tame the diagonal available for this house.

Save this picture!
Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Olivier di Giambattista
Save this picture!
Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Image 18 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Olivier di Giambattista
Save this picture!
Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Olivier di Giambattista

The ground floor comprises a living room, dining room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom/office. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a mezzanine, while the basement houses the utility room, the laundry room, and a large cellar.

Save this picture!
Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Interior Photography, Wood
© Olivier di Giambattista
Save this picture!
Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Image 20 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Interior Photography, Wood
© Olivier di Giambattista

Thanks to its all-wood structure and facades, its large roof with thermal and photovoltaic solar panels, and its air-water heat pump heating system, the building meets the requirements of the THPE (Très Haute Performance Energétique) label.

Save this picture!
Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Olivier di Giambattista

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lacroix Chessex
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Villa in Veyrier / Lacroix Chessex" 17 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026596/villa-in-veyrier-lacroix-chessex> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags