World
MON58 House / Associati

MON58 House / Associati - Exterior Photography, GardenMON58 House / Associati - Interior PhotographyMON58 House / Associati - Interior Photography, ShelvingMON58 House / Associati - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingMON58 House / Associati - More Images+ 23

Residential Architecture, Houses
Switzerland
  Architects: Associati
  Area: 75
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: EWIIS + Lydia Genecand, Claire Alhanko
  Lead Architects: Christophe Alhanko, Loris Guillard, Mikaël Sachs
MON58 House / Associati - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Claire Alhanko

Text description provided by the architects. Transformation and Extension of an Annex Building into a Housing Unit. Project executed with a minimal budget.

MON58 House / Associati - Image 6 of 28
© EWIIS + Lydia Genecand
MON58 House / Associati - Image 22 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
MON58 House / Associati - Interior Photography
© EWIIS + Lydia Genecand

The project deals with an old structure situated on a sloping site. This building consists of concrete slabs, lintels, and columns, spread over two levels with parking spaces on the roof. It measures 5 meters by 5 meters at the upper level and is reduced by half in depth at the lower level. The whole structure evokes a Modernist construction, compact and integrated into its natural surroundings.

MON58 House / Associati - Interior Photography, Shelving
© EWIIS + Lydia Genecand

The goal was to transform this structure into a functional dwelling, incorporating a bedroom, a bathroom, and a kitchen. The building extension was carried out in a strategic and constrained manner, opting for an extension to the south by doubling the existing grid. The extension is a simple volume of 5 cubic meters.

MON58 House / Associati - Image 10 of 28
© EWIIS + Lydia Genecand
MON58 House / Associati - Image 25 of 28
Section
MON58 House / Associati - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Claire Alhanko
MON58 House / Associati - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Claire Alhanko

Due to the partial embedding of the building in the slope, insulation was applied from the inside. This allowed for the preservation of the original architectural expression by continuing the pre-existing exterior language. The concrete poured on-site, was worked after stripping the formwork. It thus interacts with the mineral bricks in a contrast of materials, highlighting the expression of the structure and infill.

MON58 House / Associati - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair
© Claire Alhanko

The structural scheme expressed on the facade seems to defy usual norms, but it does so in service of a composition with the old building, where the appearance does not immediately reveal the inner logic. The project leverages these budgetary, structural, and contextual constraints to propose a construction in dialogue with its environment, as well as with the rich Valais tradition of concrete works during the 20th century.

MON58 House / Associati - Image 18 of 28
© Claire Alhanko

Top #Tags