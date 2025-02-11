Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Swimming Pool
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture

Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture

Save

Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Image 2 of 31Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Exterior Photography, Door, GardenMalvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Exterior PhotographyMalvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Image 5 of 31Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Swimming Pool, Residential Architecture
United Kingdom
  • Lead Team: Klas Hyllen
  • Design Team: Klas Hyllén Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Malishev Engineers, Buckland Timber
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Pool Architecture, Recotherm
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Image 2 of 31
© Hide Film for Klas Hyllén Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Malvern Pool House by Klas Hyllén Architecture is a visually stunning companion to an Arts & Crafts inspired home, perched on a hilltop in rural Warwickshire, housing a swimming pool and a sequence of relaxation rooms. The new addition comprises two interconnecting volumes of clay brick, minimal in appearance, yet materially rich and exquisitely detailed. Sweeping views across the Malvern Hills are balanced with a vast, light-filled volume with a cathedral-like diagrid ceiling that appears to float above the swimming pool.

Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden
© Hide Film for Klas Hyllén Architecture
Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Image 25 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Image 5 of 31
© Hide Film for Klas Hyllén Architecture

A nine-meter-long skylight floods the space with more daylight, or on a clear night is spliced with starlight. A natural mineral scent, a result of the water's interplay with the clay brick, fills the air. The ancillary building houses necessary showers and dressing rooms, and connects to the main house, while protecting a courtyard to the north. Malvern Pool House invites relaxation and rejuvenation. It is a sensory oasis of light and water, an exquisite retreat from the world while retaining a dialogue with the land, and its deer, geese, and hares that inhabit the surrounding fields.

Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Hide Film for Klas Hyllén Architecture

The primary oblong (63m2) is all about the elements and is angled specifically to best connect with the landscape. It houses the 1.4m deep pool whose water extends to the perimeter walls and a vast south-facing window, to seamlessly flow into the view. The white-washed diagrid glue-laminated ceiling adds an effortless, calming, monastic quality. The secondary volume (38m2) strengthens and shelters a rectilinear farm courtyard to the north, a space now defined thanks to the careful design of the new buildings. It is a simple mono-pitch volume, housing ancillary functions such as showers, changing rooms, and a small separate meditation area, connected to the main house through a new timber fin glazed link. The space defined between the two volumes (32m2) is the relaxation area, which binds the spaces together. Below the ancillary volume and the relaxation area is a basement plant room and the overflow tank, as well as a wine cellar (68m2). Through the glazed link, back in the main house, an old snooker room has been re-purposed into a new games room and gym (58m2).

Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Interior Photography
Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Image 26 of 31
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick

Structurally it is deceptively simple; the complex technical elements are well hidden. What isn't visible in Malvern Pool House are any of the services, so often the downside of the swimming pool. Instead, these have been cleverly cast into accessible (and maintainable) voids under the water, while an ingenious ventilation system is incorporated into the steel ring beam supporting the roof. Its energy efficiency is also striking: an indoor pool is energy greedy and humid in its very nature. Klas Hyllén's solution is a super-insulated airtight structure (350mm of insulation to the roof, 300mm of insulation to the walls, and 200mm to the ground) dramatically reducing heat loss and energy demand. The combination of masonry and timber – coated to provide further resistance – is robust and will withstand the humidity for decades to come.

Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Hide Film for Klas Hyllén Architecture

Klas Hyllén says: "The space is a sensory experience. We think it is visually stunning, but the experience comes to life in person - it's about all the senses, acoustics, temperature, tactility, and the smell of water on brick which gives off this very pleasant mineral, almost monastic scent. The air handling unit is the beating heart of this, ensuring a constant temperature at about 29 degrees and humidity at about 55%. We love the interplay with the natural surroundings and the joy of being part of the landscape. And it backstrokes only here as you stargaze into the cosmos for a spot of night swimming".

Save this picture!
Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture - Exterior Photography, Waterfront

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Klas Hyllén Architecture
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolResidential ArchitectureUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolResidential ArchitectureUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Malvern Pool House / Klas Hyllén Architecture" 11 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026588/malvern-pool-house-klas-hyllen-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Top #Tags