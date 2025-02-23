Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Eagle Mountain Top Restaurant / Viereck Architects

The Eagle Mountain Top Restaurant / Viereck Architects

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant
Austria
  Architects: Viereck Architects
  Area:  1060
  Year:  2020
  Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Lamm
© Tom Lamm
© Tom Lamm

Text description provided by the architects. When first arriving at the site at 2000m above main sea level, we were stunned by the panoramic views over the landscape and the mountain range in the back. The first time arriving at the site, there was a small, rather temporary building structure with a huge umbrella serving as an après ski bar, placed on a picturesque plateau. Taking that beautiful landscape into consideration, we decided to create a less interfering design for the new structure.

© Tom Lamm
© Tom Lamm

Form finding and façade - Approached by the client to create a crystalline or rock-like building, we chose a shape where its facades derive from the orientation and views of the site itself. Its main elevations offer the most spectacular views of the landscape, having a clear height of close to 6 Meters. The remaining façade is also built entirely in glass. Since the project time frame from December 2019 to December 2020 was extremely tight, it was necessary to build an accurate 3D BIM model for the entire structure and all façade elements to maintain delivery times without delays.

© Tom Lamm
© Tom Lamm
© Tom Lamm
© Tom Lamm

Superstructure and Interior Design - Large visible CLT beams define the restaurant space and provide, together with CLT ceiling slabs, a warm and cozy atmosphere. The CLT beams are organized in a star- shape to add a dramatic ceiling design, changing constantly as you walk through the building. The triangular areas between the beams are filled with perforated acoustic panels in timber, with ventilation systems and electric installations hidden underneath. The whole interior space is filled with, specifically for this building's designed, bird-like pendant lamps, which are entirely made of compressed felt to create a bird swarm flying through the building, as a reference to its contextual wildlife. Slender CLT columns lean inwards in two directions and are organized in a grid of 2 meters to define the structural load as well as the façade. At the bar area, large steel frames set within cascading timber panels define the interior design. The 15m long counter is covered with backlit stone plates. Those are also found along the wall of the main guestroom, carved out precisely to reassemble the original mountain range. The main guestroom seating derives from the façade columns grid of 2 meters with custom-made tables in oak wood and benches covered in black leather.

© Tom Lamm
© Tom Lamm

Outdoor Terrace - The main restaurant can seat up to 200 people, and another 200 can be seated on a large outdoor terrace. The flooring comprises prefabricated, heated concrete plates, to prevent ice build-up due to harsh weather conditions. The railing structure is made of stainless steel, with its infills of almost invisible stainless steel metal netting to preserve panoramic views of the mountain range. Another highlight of the building is the "Eagle Fly-in" at the lower part of the building, where skiers, who do not want to be seated at the restaurant area, can enjoy quick snacks and drinks - even without unstrapping their ski gear.

© Tom Lamm
© Tom Lamm

Project gallery

