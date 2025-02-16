Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Liechtenstein
  5. Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer

Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer

Save

Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Exterior PhotographyMalbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamMalbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, BeamMalbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Exterior PhotographyMalbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Liechtenstein
  • Technical Team: Hartmann Architekten
  • Design Team: Sandro Durrer
  • Country: Liechtenstein
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Exterior Photography
© Samuel Holzner

Text description provided by the architects. Three houses nestle snugly against the steep slope in Malbun. On the outside, they are based on traditional Maiensässe – houses and barns on the alp once used during the summer months. Inside, their restrained exterior gives way to the ambience of contemporary interior design.

Save this picture!
Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Exterior Photography
© Samuel Holzner
Save this picture!
Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Image 20 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Samuel Holzner

Natural materials of the highest quality create a cosy and intimate setting. These have been meticulously selected, crafted by hand and joined with precise workmanship. Light skims gently over the pale oak flooring, and travels over the green slate kitchen and across the oak panelling of the wall.

Save this picture!
Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam
© Samuel Holzner

A wide strip of windows allows an unexpected abundance of sunlight to stream into the interior. This is thanks to the glazing being set in part behind a wooden slat façade, a filter that produces a subtle interplay of light and shadow. According to the time of year, the effect varies in spring, summer, autumn and winter.

Save this picture!
Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Samuel Holzner
Save this picture!
Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Image 21 of 24
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Beam
© Samuel Holzner

All three houses harmonise with each other in terms of their architecture and interior – yet also stand alone. They have been thoughtfully designed and handcrafted to allow the material, the light and the landscape to take centre stage – a home where you can live, enjoy life and grow in a calm, balanced environment.

Save this picture!
Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer - Exterior Photography
© Samuel Holzner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
sandro durrer
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLiechtenstein

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLiechtenstein
Cite: "Malbun Houses / Sandro Durrer" 16 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026582/malbun-houses-sandro-durrer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags