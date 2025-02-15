Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. PPA House / NØ ARQ

PPA House / NØ ARQ

Save

PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 2 of 42PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 3 of 42PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 4 of 42PPA House / NØ ARQ - Interior PhotographyPPA House / NØ ARQ - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Trofa, Portugal
  • Architects: NØ ARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  384
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: José Carlos Nunes De Oliveira, Gaia Ferraris
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention site has an area of 931.00 m2, situated on a corner with a curved front and tight angle. The topography, approximately 1.0 m above street reference levels, follows the slopes of the roads bordering the site, towards the intersection.

Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 24 of 42
© João Morgado

It is an urban area in the process of definition, where rurality predominates with scattered urban presence. The landscape does not raise specific concerns. It is eclectic, fractured, and dispersed. The plot is part of a housing development. The request is for a single-family dwelling project, with three bedrooms and covered parking. The main concern is exposure to public scrutiny, considering the relationship between the extent of the street frontage and the geometry and area of the plot.

Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 27 of 42
© João Morgado

The dwelling occupies an area of 357.70 m2 and is developed on a single floor. The layout forms an irregular polygon defined by faces parallel to the alignments of the public roads. At the center of the polygon, a quadrangular courtyard is carved out.

Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 21 of 42
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 19 of 42
© João Morgado

The building program is divided into three zones: Social area exposed to the corner, facing southwest, Bedroom area, delineating the north and opening to the courtyard on the east side, Covered parking, shielding the south front and opening to the west. The privileged living and service spaces of the house are arranged around the central courtyard, which supports domestic activities and is sheltered from the elements by a covered exterior gallery. The social area comprises a living room and dining room, seamlessly connected to the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen cabinets, at a height of 2.1m, partially separate the common space and provide access to the pantry and laundry room.

Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Interior Photography
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Interior Photography, Dining room
© João Morgado

The private wing of the house consists of two bedrooms sharing a bathroom, and one bedroom with a dressing area and private bathroom. The parking area is a covered space accessed from the kitchen through a vestibule.

Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© João Morgado

The compositional strategy is grounded in sustainability as an ethical principle, prioritizing economic sustainability and the life cycle of construction. It serves as a response to the chronological aging of architecture, meteorological factors, and the need for efficiency, energy certification, safety, ecology, and inclusivity. Therefore, it seeks passive and skeletal architecture without formal concessions or constructional artifices. Structural walls and slabs expose their concrete nature, while remaining walls are economically clad in plastered masonry.

Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Interior Photography, Living Room
© João Morgado

The facades are clad with External Thermal Insulation Composite System (ETICS). The ceilings are made of plasterboard, concealing the house's infrastructure networks for reasons of economy and accessibility. Heating is integral and integrated into the flooring. The outdoor floors consist of cobblestones made from the material that emerges from the ground, granite.

Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 4 of 42
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 33 of 42
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 31 of 42
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 41 of 42
Croqui
Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 29 of 42
© João Morgado

The walls of the house are enveloped by natural elements that cover and diminish the visual presence of the walls. Vegetation is part of the landscape insertion strategy, utilizing species endemic to the territory in which it is located.

Save this picture!
PPA House / NØ ARQ - Image 30 of 42
© João Morgado

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NØ ARQ
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "PPA House / NØ ARQ" [Casa PPA / NOARQ] 15 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026573/ppa-house-no-arq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags