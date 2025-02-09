Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli

New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Image 2 of 57New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Exterior PhotographyNew Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodNew Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Interior PhotographyNew Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - More Images

Office Buildings
Vascon di Carbonera, Italy
  • Architects: Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13255
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marco Cappelletti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CEIR, Selvazzano, Falegnameria Longato, Greenstyle Srl, ITF Group Srl, Keimfarben Srl, Michelin Group Srl, Pellizzari Building Srl, Risp Srl Carbonera , Stingers
  • Acoustics: Niraconsulting, Bressanone (BZ)
  • Architects: Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli, Michel Carlana, Luca Mezzalira, Curzio Pentimalli
  • Artistic Collaborator: Lorenzo Mason Studio
  • General Contractor: Agribeton Spa, Treviso (TV)
  • Statics: Bi.Effe Studio d'Ingegneria, Cavallino-Treporti (VE)
  • Systems: Mountech Srl STP, Montebelluna (TV)
  • Lighting: Stingers Srl, Treviso (TV)
  • City: Vascon di Carbonera
  • Country: Italy
New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Exterior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. Architectural firm Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli (carlanamezzalirapentimalli.com) has unveiled the new headquarters for Itagency, Faba, Maikii, and Exclama in Vascon di Carbonera, a region north of Treviso known for its dense industrial warehouses. Thisproject merges architecture, art, and community to create an innovative and collaborative workspace that also considers its social impact.

New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Marco Cappelletti
New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Image 37 of 57
Ground Floor Plan
New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Exterior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

The design by Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli revolutionizes the traditional workplace to embrace remote working and digitalization, prioritizing a sustainable balance between work and personal life. The offices are dynamic, flexible, and designed for adaptation, fostering informal, homely spaces. A new anthropocentric venue, full of sharing environments, open-air activity areas and seamless indoor and outdoor spaces. "Our projects are invitations to innovate and explore. We see each building as a generous space that encourages social interaction and community building," say the leading architects Michel Carlana, Luca Mezzalira, and Curzio Pentimalli.

New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Image 55 of 57
Model

This development includes a new headquarters for the group and transforms existing offices into additional warehouse space, with an extension northward. This rearrangement and the addition of a new cargo yard make the area more efficient interms of logistics and flexibility, while also cutting construction costs. At the heart of the design is its transformative potential. Each architectural detail is crafted with adaptability in mind, ensuring the building can evolve over time. From a structural frame that opens the interior to a roof designed as a communal area, to the building's four-storey layout that encourages employee interaction.

New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Exterior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

The ground floor serves as a multipurpose area for meetings, exhibitions, and other events, while the upper floors house adaptable office spaces. Mobile walls and modular elements allow for quick reconfiguration of meeting areas, while glass and fabric devices serve as visual and acoustic dividers, to help redefine the large open spaces. The design includes secluded spots for private calls and quiet work, blending with the open exhibition spaces. A modular desk and shelving system allows for customizable privacy levels, providing alcoves for working, discussing ideas, sitting, and, most importantly, socializing. A neatly arranged mechanical system, hidden behind a modular metal grille, brings industrial contemporary dynamism. The layout's flexibility supports various work styles and fulfills individual employee needs, while also enabling organizations to adjust to changes in the market or workforce quickly.

New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Image 26 of 57
© Marco Cappelletti
New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

A far cry from the typical industrial subdivision, the building offers a unique gathering spot on its rooftop, which doubles as a plaza for relaxation and mingling. This area, enhanced by artist Lorenzo Mason's work, becomes a platform for expression beyond the usual office boundaries.

New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Image 22 of 57
© Marco Cappelletti
New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door
© Marco Cappelletti

Mason's art, a graphic interpretation of non-verbal communication, turns the space into a lively hub for human interaction, pushing past the daily grind. The intertwining of his artistic vision and Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli's architecture enriches the space, making it a source of inspiration and humanity, evident in other studio projects like the Music School in Bressanone. "Our approach integrates architecture, urban planning, engineering, and art, aiming totailor each design to its environment and embrace change over time," the architects assert.

New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Marco Cappelletti
New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Exterior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli's philosophy manifests in a building that's both a functional workspace and a living artwork. This flexible design evolves with its surroundings, recalibrating positive impact and redefining the hybrid office space for community life.

New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli - Image 24 of 57
© Marco Cappelletti

Project location

Address:Vascon di Carbonera, Treviso, Italy

Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsItaly
Cite: "New Office Building Carbonera / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli" 09 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026569/new-office-building-carbonera-carlana-mezzalira-pentimalli> ISSN 0719-8884

