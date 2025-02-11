Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects

Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects

Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyRubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeRubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Exterior PhotographyRubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Image 5 of 36Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
United Kingdom
  • Project Team: Alison Brooks, Michael Mueller, Ceri Edmunds, Chen Man, Katie Albertucci, Rowan Melville, Emily Beavan, Natalie Bagnoud, Julio Poleo, Monica Garcia, Felix Cruz, Jan Cieslewicz
  • Client: The Hill Group
  • Approved Building Inspector: 3C Building Control
  • Acoustics: Cass Allen
  • Country: United Kingdom
Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Hufton + Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Alison Brooks Architects Unveil New Model for Sustainable Living in Cambridge. "More than just a housing project, Rubicon offers a vision for the future of high-density, low-rise living, by interweaving cycling, home-working, community spaces, and landscapes. We have reimagined how people can live, work, and connect with one another as a community of shared interests."  - Alison Brooks, Principal at Alison Brooks Architects.

Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Image 6 of 36
© Ben Hughes
Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Image 31 of 36
Ground Floor Plan and South Elevation
Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ben Hughes
Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ben Hughes

Rubicon introduces a new typology rooted in cycle-centered mobility, serving as a welcoming gateway and defining the urban edge of the 150-hectare Eddington master plan in northwest Cambridge. This net-zero development, designed for the University of Cambridge and The Hill Group, redefines community living by merging warehouse loft typologies with the collegiate court. Incorporating co-working spaces, sunlit courtyards, and cycle-friendly apartments, the scheme acts as the urban threshold to the wetlands beyond. 

Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

Tom Hill, Managing Director at The Hill Group, says, "Rubicon sets the standard in sustainable living, using innovative, seamlessly integrated methods to minimize environmental impact. Key features include a development-wide rainwater harvesting system and underground waste management.'' The development offers 186 homes over 0.74 hectares, 35% of which are dedicated to university and key-worker housing, in five tessellating S- and L-shaped buildings. Their distinctive architectural language, featuring glazed bricks, curved corners, and undulating roofs, conveys permanence and versatility. Between the buildings, urban-facing courtyards connect with ones that look out over the landscape to 'stitch' these two contexts together.

Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Image 5 of 36
© Hufton + Crow

Drawing upon 19th-century warehouse and mill typologies traditionally found bordering rural settings, the Rubicon evokes a sense of historical continuity with its location, clearly defining the urban edge. A sculptural roofline that rises and falls softly unites the separate forms, echoing the Cambridgeshire landscape. The western edge of the site features a courtyard block inspired by Cambridge's famed colleges. The glazed brick material palette of shimmering hues, from tranquil green and yellow to light blue, azure, and silvery grey, gives each façade a unique identity. Deeply recessed south-facing balconies provide solar shading while offering unobstructed views.

Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Hufton + Crow
Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Image 34 of 36
Block A - Ground Floor Plan
Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

The ground floor is a catalyst for community, with semi-public co-working foyers in each block encouraging spontaneous exchanges among residents, including academics, professionals, university workers, students, and retirees. These robust 'third spaces' create hubs of activity where residents host regular social gatherings. Rubicon sets a new UK benchmark in residential sustainability as a zero-carbon operational energy development, achieving Code for Sustainable Homes (CfSH) Level 5, with 82% of the building's operational energy generated on-site. A 'fabric-first' approach emphasizes low U-values and air permeability, complemented by a Combined Heat and Power (CHP) District Heating System and efficient Mechanical Heat Recovery Ventilation (MHVR) systems to minimize energy demand.

Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

Project location

Address:Cambridge, United Kingdom

Alison Brooks Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Rubicon Sustainable Living / Alison Brooks Architects" 11 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026562/rubicon-sustainable-living-alison-brooks-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

