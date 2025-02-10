Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio

Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 2 of 13
Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 3 of 13
Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 4 of 13
Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 5 of 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Temporary Installations
Latvia
  • Architects: Onlyonly Studio
  Area:  100
  Year:  2025
  Photographs
    Photographs:Anna Traumane
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ALAN DEKO
  • Project Management: Rīgas nami, Ilona Anževska (Company: "Rīgas nami ")
  • Design And Project Management: Harijs Vucens, Anna Līva Traumane
  • Project Management And Initiative: Ieva Zībārte (Company: "Rīgas nami")
  • Production And Metal Work: Uģis Traumanis
  • Country: Latvia
  Did you collaborate on this project?
Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 2 of 13
© Anna Traumane

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Riga, five monumental pavilions stand as a testament to architectural reinvention. Riga Central Market, built in 1930, is designed circularly, repurposing the metal structures of former German Zeppelin hangars from World War I. Today, it is Europe's largest market, situated within the UNESCO-listed historic center of Riga. Within the Meat Pavilion, onlyonly studio has introduced a new architectural intervention, adding a contemporary layer to this story of transformation.

Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 3 of 13
© Anna Traumane

The degustation zone stands as a luminous volume inside Meat Market Pavilion, beneath its historic exposed trusses. Translucent metallic curtains envelop the space, creating a flexible boundary that can be configured to suit various events and group sizes of up to 50 people. The Project embodies the market's visual references and the culture of textiles in architecture, inspired by vendors' self-assembly methods using fabric for shelters and walls.

Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 5 of 13
© Anna Traumane
Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 12 of 13
Plan
Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 4 of 13
© Anna Traumane

As evening falls and the market's natural light dims, the space transforms. Light filtering through the translucent metallic curtains creates an ethereal atmosphere, turning the degustation area into a glowing focal point within the market hall. Following New European Bauhaus principles of sustainability and cultural inclusion, the design thoughtfully integrates with existing market elements while creating new possibilities for cultural exchange. The adaptable curtain system allows the space to shift between public and private configurations, serving both traditional market functions and contemporary needs for culinary tourism and cultural programming.

Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 8 of 13
© Anna Traumane

Through this intervention, onlyonly studio demonstrates how sensitive architectural additions can create new cultural destinations within historic structures, enriching the market's role as a meeting point between local traditions and contemporary urban life.

Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio - Image 7 of 13
© Anna Traumane

About this office
Onlyonly Studio
Office

Cite: "Pavilion Within / Onlyonly Studio" 10 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags