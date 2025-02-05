Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 2 of 26Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Exterior PhotographyTile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 4 of 26Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 5 of 26Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Chapel
Ecuador
  • Architects: FB+ estudio, Jimenez Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Taquil
  • A Lead Architects: Iván Jimenez, Freddy Bonilla
  • Graphics And Plans: Mateo Figueroa
  • Layout: Kelly Lituma
  • Illustrations Of The Altar: Belén Oviedo
  • Illustrations Of The Chapet: Oscar Cuenca
  • Drone Video: Francisco Samaniego
  • Parish Priest Of Taquil: Victor Manuel Yanangómez Tandazo
  • Artistic Collaboration: Boris Salinas / Ñaño Casa Museo
  • Clay Sculpture: Bayardo Cuenca
  • Community Liaison: Bolívar Bonilla
  • Trustees Of The Parish And Church: Rosita, Walter, Jhon
  • Black And White Illustrations: Carlos Valarezo
  • Construction: Habitantes de Taquil
  • Country: Ecuador
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 2 of 26

Text description provided by the architects. The task consists of building a new chapel in the Taquil cemetery, where an annual mass will be held in honor of the deceased. The project will be managed by the parish priest, the syndics, and the community.

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography

Our main challenge is to find an architectural solution with the least construction and economic resources possible that we can find in the sector.

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography
Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 5 of 26

Taquil, a rural parish in the city of Loja, Ecuador, is characterized by its rural practices, where the community still retains its connection to the Catholic religion. Therefore, this chapel will be an important point in the territory and the lives of the people. Most of these activities take place outdoors, so open-air masses are held regularly. Thus, the architectural response seeks to enhance these ways of living; for this purpose, an open chapel will be developed, situated at the top of the cemetery mountain.

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 25 of 26

The community work as a means of self-construction is the main resource, as all the neighbors of the parish (the main beneficiaries of the cemetery) come daily to build their chapel.

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 18 of 26

Knowing that the limited economic resource is an important variable to address, the focus is on local construction methods, where stone, earth, wood, and tiles are established as the initial materials.

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Interior Photography
Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 11 of 26

The migration from rural to urban areas has caused many of the houses in the sector to be abandoned, where tiles have prevailed over time with the capacity for recycling. Therefore, it is chosen as the main construction material due to its recyclability, resistance to the elements, and ability to be reused.

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 13 of 26

The construction system is based on placing tile upon tile to assemble the structure, where the first third is continuous tile and the remaining two-thirds are arranged with wind channeling tubes. In addition, the reinforced tile walls curve following the "tractrix curve" to help dissipate the wind and create a channel that highlights the landscape. The work culminates with an opening to the sky that allows zenithal light to enter.

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography
Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 8 of 26

All of this is intensified by the intervention of art; the sculpture of the "Holy Spirit" hangs at the top of the facade; the mosaics made from recycled materials cover the altar, floor, and part of the tile masonry, and the placement of stones (between the joints), one by one, by the community.

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography

Finally, this work has become a landmark for the community where they celebrate mass once a year, and it is also valued by the tourism sector, where there is an influx of visitors from various origins that activate local microeconomies.

Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio - Image 4 of 26

Cite: "Tile Chapel / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio" [Capilla de teja / Jimenez Arquitectos + FB+ estudio] 05 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

