Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira

Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira

Save

Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, Shelving, ChairNietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Table, Wood, Chair, LightingNietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkNietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Image 5 of 18Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Brazil
  • Architects: Tribeira
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  883 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Júlia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Desmobilia, Ladrilharia
  • Lead Architects: André Oliveira, Manuela Galvão e Rodrigo GImenes
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Júlia Tótoli

The Nietzsche Apartment tells the story of a philosophy professor who has lived in three different cities, each with great significance in his life journey. São Paulo was where he grew up and lived for many years; Fribourg, in Germany, was where he completed his specialization; and finally, Brasília, where he established himself.

Save this picture!
Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Júlia Tótoli
Save this picture!
Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Júlia Tótoli

The conceptual decisions for the project were designed to reference these three cities while also paying tribute to the philosopher Nietzsche, one of the most studied thinkers by our client.

Save this picture!
Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Júlia Tótoli

One of the main interventions was the integration of the kitchen with the living room, which revealed the concrete structure and cobogós, elements that enhance the building's cross-ventilation. In the transition between these two spaces, the pair of exposed pillars became the support for a table we designed in exposed concrete. Its organic shape is an indirect homage to one of São Paulo’s most iconic buildings: the Copan.

Save this picture!
Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© Júlia Tótoli

During our first visit to the apartment, we discovered that the bedrooms still preserved their original wooden parquet flooring, hidden beneath a floating floor. We decided to restore this wood, preserving its history. In the social and wet areas, the previous renovation had replaced the original floors with ceramic tiles that didn’t enhance the property. For these spaces, we opted for black hydraulic tiles. This choice carries an emotional significance while also referencing residential buildings in Brasília that feature black floors in their pilotis. Additionally, the contrast created by the flooring highlights the client’s furniture and artwork.

Save this picture!
Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Image 17 of 18
Plan layout

To honor Fribourg, we chose a light yellow tone for the apartment’s doors, inspired by the historic center of the European city, where buildings have doors and windows in various pastel shades.

Save this picture!
Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Image 7 of 18
© Júlia Tótoli
Save this picture!
Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop, Sink
© Júlia Tótoli

The renovation also included the reorganization of the wet areas to meet the client’s needs. We created a suite, kept a spacious social bathroom, and achieved the desired integration of the kitchen with the living room, which required relocating the service area.

Save this picture!
Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table
© Júlia Tótoli

A special highlight of the project is the new wall of the service area, visible from the living room. It features a tile panel created by Marco Rodrigues, a local artist. The piece, entitled “The Symphony of Fire”, was designed exclusively for the Nietzsche Apartment and represents, in abstract colors and shapes, the client’s passion for music. The panel, made of glazed tiles, stands out as a key element of the design.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:North Wing, Brasilia, DF, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tribeira
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira" [Apartamento Nietzsche / Tribeira] 10 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026494/nietzsche-apartment-tribeira> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags