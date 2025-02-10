Nietzsche Apartment / Tribeira

+ 13

Apartments, Renovation • Brazil Architects: Tribeira

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 883 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Júlia Tótoli

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Desmobilia , Ladrilharia

Lead Architects: André Oliveira, Manuela Galvão e Rodrigo GImenes

Collaborator: Guilherme Santos

Execution And Management Of The Work: Ferrarius Engenharia

Carpentry And Metalwork: Bem Viver

Marblework: Montepedra

Country: Brazil

The Nietzsche Apartment tells the story of a philosophy professor who has lived in three different cities, each with great significance in his life journey. São Paulo was where he grew up and lived for many years; Fribourg, in Germany, was where he completed his specialization; and finally, Brasília, where he established himself.

The conceptual decisions for the project were designed to reference these three cities while also paying tribute to the philosopher Nietzsche, one of the most studied thinkers by our client.

One of the main interventions was the integration of the kitchen with the living room, which revealed the concrete structure and cobogós, elements that enhance the building's cross-ventilation. In the transition between these two spaces, the pair of exposed pillars became the support for a table we designed in exposed concrete. Its organic shape is an indirect homage to one of São Paulo’s most iconic buildings: the Copan.

During our first visit to the apartment, we discovered that the bedrooms still preserved their original wooden parquet flooring, hidden beneath a floating floor. We decided to restore this wood, preserving its history. In the social and wet areas, the previous renovation had replaced the original floors with ceramic tiles that didn’t enhance the property. For these spaces, we opted for black hydraulic tiles. This choice carries an emotional significance while also referencing residential buildings in Brasília that feature black floors in their pilotis. Additionally, the contrast created by the flooring highlights the client’s furniture and artwork.

To honor Fribourg, we chose a light yellow tone for the apartment’s doors, inspired by the historic center of the European city, where buildings have doors and windows in various pastel shades.

The renovation also included the reorganization of the wet areas to meet the client’s needs. We created a suite, kept a spacious social bathroom, and achieved the desired integration of the kitchen with the living room, which required relocating the service area.

A special highlight of the project is the new wall of the service area, visible from the living room. It features a tile panel created by Marco Rodrigues, a local artist. The piece, entitled “The Symphony of Fire”, was designed exclusively for the Nietzsche Apartment and represents, in abstract colors and shapes, the client’s passion for music. The panel, made of glazed tiles, stands out as a key element of the design.