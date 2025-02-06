Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Helen Café / CUDO:

  Architects: CUDO:
  Area: 126
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Migdał Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: HAY, ML STONE, Noti, Pavigrés, Picco The Finder, Sklum
  Furniture: The Good Living
  Partner, Interior Designer: Aleksander Czerwonka Jabłoński, Tomasz Borowiak
  Project Manager, Interior Designer: Marta Masełko
  Design Manager, Interior Designer: Margareta Sztejkowska
  Country: Poland
Helen Café / CUDO: - Interior Photography
© Migdał Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The main concepts of the project were based on combining the florist concept of Rośliny and the café Helen Cafe, creating a multifunctional space. The materials used were inspired by the old, green district of Borek in Wrocław and the architectural history of the area. The chosen colors and materials reflect the surroundings – earthy tones, concrete, dark brick tiles referencing pre-war brickwork, and white symbolizing post-war modernism.

Helen Café / CUDO: - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Migdał Studio
Plan
Plan
Helen Café / CUDO: - Interior Photography
© Migdał Studio

One of the challenges was reconciling the multifunctionality of the space while maintaining visual and functional coherence. It was crucial to use durable materials to withstand varied uses – the space needed to function equally well as a café, workshop venue, or meeting area.

Helen Café / CUDO: - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Migdał Studio

The project utilized techniques that allowed for mobility and flexibility within the interior. Materials such as concrete, dark brick tiles, earthy tiles, and mirrors were used. The mirrors enhanced the perception of space by reflecting greenery from the outside, creating the impression of being in a garden.

Helen Café / CUDO: - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Migdał Studio
© Migdał Studio
© Migdał Studio

The space was designed with versatility in mind – the central bar can serve various functions, from a café counter to a workshop area or even a DJ booth. Pedestals transform from plant displays into seating areas, and mobile tables and chairs enable easy reconfiguration. This flexibility allows the space to function as a café during peak lunch hours and transform into a dance floor in the evening.

Helen Café / CUDO: - Interior Photography
© Migdał Studio

The goals were achieved through a flexible approach to furniture and spatial design. Mobile elements, thoughtful storage of technology, and the use of materials consistent with the surroundings made it possible to create a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Helen Café / CUDO: - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Countertop
© Migdał Studio

CUDO:
"Helen Café / CUDO:" 06 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags