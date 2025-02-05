Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. France
  5. Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture

Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture

Save

Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, HandrailGîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodGîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Image 4 of 38Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Image 5 of 38Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Lodging, Sustainability & Green Design
France
  • Co Design Architect, Landscape Specialist: Atelier Épicéa
  • Client: DEPARTEMENT DE LA REUNION
  • Kitchen Equipment: Corail Ingénierie, EKIMAG
  • Client Assistant: Imageen
  • Inspection Office: Veritas
  • Health And Safety Coordinator: Impulsion Ingénierie
  • Asbestos Removal: DEZAMIANTAGE SAS
  • Landscaping: Eve
  • Structural Works: BBOI
  • Tiling: BBOI
  • Roofing: EBOI, MILLET TRAVAUX OCEAN INDIEN, MBDT
  • Waterproofing: YG ETANCHEITE
  • Plumbing: CLIMEO
  • Photovoltaic System: SECAB
  • Electrical Systems: ATEXIA
  • Painting: VARITANCE
  • Furniture: MBDT
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Image 5 of 38
© Loris Gazut

Text description provided by the architects. An Architectural Challenge at the Summit of the Volcano. In 2016, the Department of Réunion Island launched an architectural competition with a bold challenge: to design an autonomous gîte at 2240 meters above sea level, in the heart of the National Park, while maintaining the operations of the existing gîte. This project goes beyond the mere construction of a building. It is brought to life within a unique setting, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and aims to restore space to nature while meeting the expectations of a growing and demanding clientele.

Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Image 27 of 38
© Loris Gazut
Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Image 31 of 38
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Loris Gazut
Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Image 4 of 38
© Loris Gazut

The former gîte, aging and scattered across the site, no longer met current needs. The goal was clear: to design a more compact gîte, capable of accommodating 100 people while achieving total energy autonomy. The building, the result of collaboration between architects, engineers, and landscape designers, draws its inspiration from the basaltic "corded lava" flows of the Piton de la Fournaise. This concept is expressed through three undulating curves, modeled to fit the site's topography. The curved line became the guiding thread of the project, echoing the winding paths that meander through the volcanic massif.

Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Loris Gazut

In harmony with the volcano, authentic materials and colors were chosen: facades clad in weathering steel shingles, with rust-toned hues, subtly reflect the colors of the Piton de la Fournaise. In symbiosis with the surrounding forests, cryptomeria, a locally sourced wood, was used to clad certain facades and craft the furniture in the rooms.

Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Loris Gazut
Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, Handrail
© Loris Gazut

This isolated gîte operates entirely on natural resources. Electricity is generated by an autonomous photovoltaic system. Hot water for showers and underfloor heating is provided by solar panels. Water is supplied through a dual system: rainwater is collected, treated, and stored in 500 m³ reservoirs hidden beneath the building, complemented by an atmospheric water generator that extracts humidity from the air to produce potable water.

Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Loris Gazut
Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Image 35 of 38
Cross Section
Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Loris Gazut

Integrating the gîte into this high-altitude landscape also presented an ecological challenge. This experimental project included the cultivation of 34 endemic plant species that had never been cultivated before. Seeds and cuttings were collected from the surrounding natural environment, enabling the planting of over 5000 trees and shrubs on the site, along with thousands of grass plants for the gîte's green roof. This effort was carried out in collaboration with the Conservatoire Botanique National de Mascarin, the National Park, and the ONF (French National Forest Office). This project is more than just an architectural achievement—it is a total immersion into a unique and fragile ecosystem, a tribute to the Volcano and the natural beauty of Réunion Island.

Save this picture!
Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture - Image 17 of 38
© Loris Gazut

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:gite du volcan, Sainte Rose 97439, La Réunion, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Altitude 80 Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingSustainability & Green DesignFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingSustainability & Green DesignFrance
Cite: "Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture" 05 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026486/gite-du-volcan-altitude-80-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags