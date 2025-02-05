Gîte du Volcan / Altitude 80 Architecture

+ 33

Co Design Architect, Landscape Specialist: Atelier Épicéa

Client: DEPARTEMENT DE LA REUNION

Kitchen Equipment: Corail Ingénierie, EKIMAG

Client Assistant: Imageen

Inspection Office: Veritas

Health And Safety Coordinator: Impulsion Ingénierie

Asbestos Removal: DEZAMIANTAGE SAS

Landscaping: Eve

Structural Works: BBOI

Tiling: BBOI

Roofing: EBOI, MILLET TRAVAUX OCEAN INDIEN, MBDT

Waterproofing: YG ETANCHEITE

Plumbing: CLIMEO

Photovoltaic System: SECAB

Electrical Systems: ATEXIA

Painting: VARITANCE

Furniture: MBDT

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An Architectural Challenge at the Summit of the Volcano. In 2016, the Department of Réunion Island launched an architectural competition with a bold challenge: to design an autonomous gîte at 2240 meters above sea level, in the heart of the National Park, while maintaining the operations of the existing gîte. This project goes beyond the mere construction of a building. It is brought to life within a unique setting, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and aims to restore space to nature while meeting the expectations of a growing and demanding clientele.

The former gîte, aging and scattered across the site, no longer met current needs. The goal was clear: to design a more compact gîte, capable of accommodating 100 people while achieving total energy autonomy. The building, the result of collaboration between architects, engineers, and landscape designers, draws its inspiration from the basaltic "corded lava" flows of the Piton de la Fournaise. This concept is expressed through three undulating curves, modeled to fit the site's topography. The curved line became the guiding thread of the project, echoing the winding paths that meander through the volcanic massif.

In harmony with the volcano, authentic materials and colors were chosen: facades clad in weathering steel shingles, with rust-toned hues, subtly reflect the colors of the Piton de la Fournaise. In symbiosis with the surrounding forests, cryptomeria, a locally sourced wood, was used to clad certain facades and craft the furniture in the rooms.

This isolated gîte operates entirely on natural resources. Electricity is generated by an autonomous photovoltaic system. Hot water for showers and underfloor heating is provided by solar panels. Water is supplied through a dual system: rainwater is collected, treated, and stored in 500 m³ reservoirs hidden beneath the building, complemented by an atmospheric water generator that extracts humidity from the air to produce potable water.

Integrating the gîte into this high-altitude landscape also presented an ecological challenge. This experimental project included the cultivation of 34 endemic plant species that had never been cultivated before. Seeds and cuttings were collected from the surrounding natural environment, enabling the planting of over 5000 trees and shrubs on the site, along with thousands of grass plants for the gîte's green roof. This effort was carried out in collaboration with the Conservatoire Botanique National de Mascarin, the National Park, and the ONF (French National Forest Office). This project is more than just an architectural achievement—it is a total immersion into a unique and fragile ecosystem, a tribute to the Volcano and the natural beauty of Réunion Island.