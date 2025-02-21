Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte

+ 27

Lead Team: Rémy Marciano

Design Team: Pietro Bellucci

Urban Planning: KERN et associés

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MAGELAN

Engineering & Consulting > Other: CERRETTI, BIM TECH

Landscape Architecture: P.PETEL

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ENERGIE R

General Constructing: OVATIS

Country: France

Alpha reflects the two scales of the site: the urban scale of the new neighborhood, connected to the Crottes and Rue de Lyon, and the scale of the vast Mediterranean landscape, which the 15-story tower will frame, offering 360-degree views of the surrounding area. The project also combines three architectural expressions that resonate with the urban challenges of the neighborhood. The first, a structural grid in white concrete, is an expression of a Mediterranean identity, evoking thickness and shadow, porosity, rhythms, and framing of the large landscape. It complements the thickness of the loggias and becomes the very language of the architecture. The second is a more restrained composition, allowing the poetic landscape of the site to emerge in the heart of the block. The last expression refers to a domestic scale, seen in the white concrete-roofed houses and pathways within the project.

Entrances are highlighted through three passages distributing the halls and connecting to the interior garden. The landscape work (vegetable garden, green terraces, inner garden) allowed for special attention to circulation spaces, boundaries, and integration into the rich, holistic ecosystem of the commercial area. Alpha is located within the factories in the extension of Euroméditerranée in Marseille. It is a mixed and inclusive program comprising: 148 homes for sale, offering a variety of typologies and living situations, including ground-floor duplexes with private gardens, cross-through apartments open to the city and the sea, and rooftop houses. 1 commercial space.1 shared terrace of 200 m² and a shared room. 1 vegetable garden managed by Merci Raymond. 1 interior garden with a children's play area