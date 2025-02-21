Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte

Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte

Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Stairs, Lighting, Handrail

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture
France
  • Lead Team: Rémy Marciano
  • Design Team: Pietro Bellucci
  • Urban Planning: KERN et associés
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MAGELAN
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: CERRETTI, BIM TECH
  • Landscape Architecture: P.PETEL
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ENERGIE R
  • General Constructing: OVATIS
  • Country: France
Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Exterior Photography
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Text description provided by the architects. The project combines three architectural expressions that resonate with the urban challenges of the neighborhood. The first, a structural grid in white concrete, represents a Mediterranean identity and speaks of the thickness, shadow, porosity, rhythm, and framing of the large landscape. It complements the thickness of the loggias and becomes the very language of the architecture. The second is a more restrained composition, allowing the poetic landscape of the area to emerge in the heart of the block. The last expression refers to a domestic scale, seen in the white concrete-roofed houses and the pathways through the project.

Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Exterior Photography
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Image 25 of 32
Axonometry
Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Image 17 of 32
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Entrances are highlighted through three passages distributing the halls and connecting to the interior garden. The landscape work (vegetable garden, green terraces, inner garden) allowed for special attention to circulation spaces, boundaries, and integration into the rich, holistic ecosystem of the commercial area. The low-carbon white concrete envelope allowed us to explore different sequences and ways of living. A dual challenge: to support the façades, shelter the loggias, and create a porous rhythm that is both urban and distinctly Mediterranean. The white concrete lattice, cast in place, required a specific implementation and process, especially on the attic floors above the 15th level. It is a low-carbon white concrete, poured on site. The upper part of the west wing of the project was created using a crenelated matrix.

Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Interior Photography, Wood
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Image 27 of 32
Ground Floor Plan
Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Stairs, Lighting, Handrail
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Interior Photography, Wood
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Alpha reflects the two scales of the site: the urban scale of the new neighborhood, connected to the Crottes and Rue de Lyon, and the scale of the vast Mediterranean landscape, which the 15-story tower will frame, offering 360-degree views of the surrounding area. The project also combines three architectural expressions that resonate with the urban challenges of the neighborhood. The first, a structural grid in white concrete, is an expression of a Mediterranean identity, evoking thickness and shadow, porosity, rhythms, and framing of the large landscape. It complements the thickness of the loggias and becomes the very language of the architecture. The second is a more restrained composition, allowing the poetic landscape of the site to emerge in the heart of the block. The last expression refers to a domestic scale, seen in the white concrete-roofed houses and pathways within the project.

Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Exterior Photography
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Image 30 of 32
Section
Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Entrances are highlighted through three passages distributing the halls and connecting to the interior garden. The landscape work (vegetable garden, green terraces, inner garden) allowed for special attention to circulation spaces, boundaries, and integration into the rich, holistic ecosystem of the commercial area. Alpha is located within the factories in the extension of Euroméditerranée in Marseille. It is a mixed and inclusive program comprising: 148 homes for sale, offering a variety of typologies and living situations, including ground-floor duplexes with private gardens, cross-through apartments open to the city and the sea, and rooftop houses. 1 commercial space.1 shared terrace of 200 m² and a shared room. 1 vegetable garden managed by Merci Raymond. 1 interior garden with a children's play area

Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte - Exterior Photography
© Stéphane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Project location

Address:rue André Allar, 13015 Marseille, France

Rémy MARCIANO architecte
Concrete

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Alpha XXL Mediterranean Mixed Block / Rémy MARCIANO architecte" 21 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026485/alpha-xxl-mediterranean-mixed-block-remy-marciano-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

