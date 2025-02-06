Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture

M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Learning, Public Architecture
France
  • Architects: Guillaume Ramillien Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  695
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Charly Broyez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ampack, Gerflor, Noir De Bois, Xlam Industrie
  • Lead Team: Guillaume Ramillien
  • Design Team: Guillaume Pinton-Delteil, Design Team
  • Country: France
M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Text description provided by the architects. Situated across from the train station, the strange prismatic volume of the M.I.N.E. (Maison de l'Innovation Numérique et Ecologique) houses an inclusive training and creative space dedicated to digital tools and the promotion of local resources and know-how. The ground floor is a showcase open to the city. Above, the dark mass of burnt shousugiban wood forms a "cookie-cutter" light filter, with wide openings to the landscape.

M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Plans
Plans
M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, Column
The project's bioclimatic architecture makes the most of the site's natural resources - both material and energy. Architecture of the sun; photovoltaic panels power the systems. Architecture of water and soil; the large roof slope irrigates the small garden. Architecture of air; the large windows, protected from the sun by the cladding, naturally renew the atmosphere right up to the sheds.

M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Beam
Bioclimatique Section
Bioclimatique Section
M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood
Neighboring the Morvan and Châtillonnais regions, the project uses wood in all its components. The superstructure combines a solid timber post-and-beam system with large, monolithic CLT bracing walls. Made using digital prefabrication, they feature semicircular holes echoing those of the façade.

M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture - Image 14 of 33
As a corollary to these industrialized forms, wood is also showcased in its more archaic, artisanal forms. The project incorporates hand-carved solid oak posts from the nearby forest. As for the forecourt, it makes the most of the reuse of ashlar blocks from the site's former buildings.

M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture - Image 7 of 33
Top #Tags