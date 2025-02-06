M.I.N.E. Digital Practices and Multi-Use Space / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture

+ 28

Learning, Public Architecture • France Architects: Guillaume Ramillien Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 695 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Charly Broyez

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ampack , Gerflor , Noir De Bois , Xlam Industrie

Lead Team: Guillaume Ramillien

Design Team: Guillaume Pinton-Delteil, Design Team

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Situated across from the train station, the strange prismatic volume of the M.I.N.E. (Maison de l'Innovation Numérique et Ecologique) houses an inclusive training and creative space dedicated to digital tools and the promotion of local resources and know-how. The ground floor is a showcase open to the city. Above, the dark mass of burnt shousugiban wood forms a "cookie-cutter" light filter, with wide openings to the landscape.

The project's bioclimatic architecture makes the most of the site's natural resources - both material and energy. Architecture of the sun; photovoltaic panels power the systems. Architecture of water and soil; the large roof slope irrigates the small garden. Architecture of air; the large windows, protected from the sun by the cladding, naturally renew the atmosphere right up to the sheds.

Neighboring the Morvan and Châtillonnais regions, the project uses wood in all its components. The superstructure combines a solid timber post-and-beam system with large, monolithic CLT bracing walls. Made using digital prefabrication, they feature semicircular holes echoing those of the façade.

As a corollary to these industrialized forms, wood is also showcased in its more archaic, artisanal forms. The project incorporates hand-carved solid oak posts from the nearby forest. As for the forecourt, it makes the most of the reuse of ashlar blocks from the site's former buildings.