  5. Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4

Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4

Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 2 of 27Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 3 of 27Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 4 of 27Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 5 of 27Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Spaceport
Huelva, Spain
  • Architects: Buró4, Gabriel Verd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Strugal, Daisalux, ESCOFET, reyalfil
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Verd y buró4
  • Client: Agencia Pública de Puertos de Andalucía, Junta de Andalucía
  • Engineering: INSTALACIONES: i-integra, Suringeniería, ESTRUCTURAS: Roberto Sepúlveda Trueba
  • Consultants: dirección de ejecución: Manuel Cansino Arquitectura Técnica (Manuel Cansino, Carlos Gómez)
  • Security And Health: Lorena Romero y Romero
  • Collaborators: Carlos Sánchez Sanabria, Pablo Rodríguez Zambrana, Ruth Martínez González, Jorge Rodríguez Pérez, Joaquín Jiménez y Fernando Copado
  • City: Huelva
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 2 of 27
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. The new Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building is designed to create a sense of place. Located on a small plot but strategically positioned in a spacious esplanade, it occupies a privileged edge position next to the dock, offering unparalleled views of Portugal and the historic town center.

Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Exterior Photography
© Jesús Granada
Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 14 of 27
© Jesús Granada
Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 23 of 27

Its materiality and angular geometry echo the coastal defensive constructions. It represents a robust and massive architecture that does not go unnoticed in its surroundings. This architectural piece possesses a high expressive capacity that roots itself in the landscape through contrast, aiming to uniquely convey the spirit of the place.

Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 3 of 27
© Jesús Granada
Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 19 of 27
© Jesús Granada

The interplay between the building and the plaza generates an architectural ensemble that enhances the character of this port enclave. The L-shaped floor plan configures a porticoed plaza facing the cliff that marks the end of the tipu trees promenade running along the dock. From the plaza, the building presents its dual nature: on one side, it is open to the public, administrative areas, maritime services, and security functions beneath the access portico. On the other side, a closed volume accommodates the storage of supplies. Above this, as if it were the deck of a ship, a viewing terrace is projected.

Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 22 of 27
© Jesús Granada
Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 24 of 27

This building replaces outdated and ephemeral facilities that became obsolete in light of the needs of a modern marina. Its presence complements various urban renewal interventions currently underway in the Ayamonte marina. Thanks to its photovoltaic roof and high-performance installations, the building achieves high energy efficiency with a consumption that is virtually nil.

Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Exterior Photography
© Jesús Granada

Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4 - Image 5 of 27
© Jesús Granada

About this office
Gabriel Verd
Office
Buró4
Office

