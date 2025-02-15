Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building in Ayamonte / Gabriel Verd + Buró4

+ 22

Spaceport • Huelva, Spain Architects: Buró4, Gabriel Verd

Lead Architects: Gabriel Verd y buró4

Client: Agencia Pública de Puertos de Andalucía, Junta de Andalucía

City: Huelva

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The new Port Authority and Harbormaster's Building is designed to create a sense of place. Located on a small plot but strategically positioned in a spacious esplanade, it occupies a privileged edge position next to the dock, offering unparalleled views of Portugal and the historic town center.

Its materiality and angular geometry echo the coastal defensive constructions. It represents a robust and massive architecture that does not go unnoticed in its surroundings. This architectural piece possesses a high expressive capacity that roots itself in the landscape through contrast, aiming to uniquely convey the spirit of the place.

The interplay between the building and the plaza generates an architectural ensemble that enhances the character of this port enclave. The L-shaped floor plan configures a porticoed plaza facing the cliff that marks the end of the tipu trees promenade running along the dock. From the plaza, the building presents its dual nature: on one side, it is open to the public, administrative areas, maritime services, and security functions beneath the access portico. On the other side, a closed volume accommodates the storage of supplies. Above this, as if it were the deck of a ship, a viewing terrace is projected.

This building replaces outdated and ephemeral facilities that became obsolete in light of the needs of a modern marina. Its presence complements various urban renewal interventions currently underway in the Ayamonte marina. Thanks to its photovoltaic roof and high-performance installations, the building achieves high energy efficiency with a consumption that is virtually nil.