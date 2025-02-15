Bucaramanga Centenario Park/ TABUÚ + Iván Acevedo Arquitectura

+ 8

Park • Santander, Colombia Architects: Iván Acevedo Arquitectura, TABUÚ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10540 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project iGuzzini Acueducto Municipal de Bucaramanga AMB , Empresa Electrificadora de Santander ESSA , Schréder , Vanti Comunicaciones Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Iván Acevedo

Client: Alcaldía de Bucaramanga (Santander, Colombia).

Other Participants: Empresa Electrificadora de Santander ESSA, Vanti Comunicaciones y Acueducto Municipal de Bucaramanga AMB.

Builder: Construcciones Diseños y Estudios S.A.

City: Santander

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. The History of Colombia in the heart of the Eastern Andes. Centenario Park, located in the urban center of Bucaramanga (Santander, Colombia), was founded in 1910 as part of the celebration of the Centenary of the Independence of Colombia. This vital public space on the plateau is adjacent to protected buildings such as the Centro Cultural del Oriente and the recently restored Teatro Santander. It has accumulated a shameful gradual deterioration in the last three decades, being affected by the proliferation of street violence and crime, with the absence of activities for physical and mental health.

Its poor comfort and insecurity led to the loss of identity and attractiveness as a site of community dignity. On the other hand, there was a predecessor project that was not executed and dedicated to underground parking, with a predominance of hard surfaces without shade; and with the felling of more than 80% of species composed of 135 trees, which would have led to the destruction of the valuable climatic refuge. These challenges led to an innovative creative and collaborative procedure to recover 10,500 m2 with direct benefit to nearly sixty thousand inhabitants of this commune and the City.

Through co-creation processes, numerous neighbors were integrated with alliances between public and civic organizations; as well as several marginalized, migratory and/or minority groups who come together here at different time zones. People of various ages and genders, together with the technical-social transdisciplinary team, facilitated the collective and participatory construction of the functional program, through more than one hundred work tables with decision-making before, during and after the intervention and guarantee of positive empowerment. Solutions revealed in the varied generation of spaces with new plazas, squares and versatile use rooms as scenarios arranged to share and celebrate civic events, particularly cultural ones, and towards the inclusive promotion of creative and artistic expressions. Synergies that continue the joint work to reduce the quantitative and qualitative deficit of the public space of the Center and articulation of the new Revitalization Plan in the process of implementation, with more than 100,000 m2 in various stages.

Constructively, urban furniture has been incorporated into the existing tree landscape that invites rest and social interaction, both day and night. A water spray system has been integrated into the central lighting that tempers the space in situations of extreme heat and highlights the natural beauty of the park. Recycled materials are used in the bases and subbases of floors with integration of natural stone finishes from nearby quarries and the preservation of water is promoted sensorially through the play of mirrors and colors that surround the statue of the only former president of the region, located in the central area of ​​the park. Now, the road environment has been pacified with greater pedestrian accessibility - previously nonexistent.

The renovation of Centenario Park highlights the recovery of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the region with its redefinition. It is a place where residents return with their elders and children to enjoy themselves with well-being, to learn, and as an attraction for civic spirit, culture and responsible tourism.