World
  5. Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma

Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma

Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 2 of 28Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 3 of 28Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 4 of 28Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, SinkAusserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Extension
Schenna, Italy
  • Architects: The New Komma
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lucas Clemens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Betonlana, Ediltec, Maler Mair des Mair Christian, Rubner Türen, Tip Top Fenster, URSA
  • Lead Architects: Markus Klotzner
  • Lighting Design: Platinlux
  • Interior Fittings / Restauration Parlour: Tischlerei Passeier
  • Larch Wood Floor: Roland Almberger
  • City: Schenna
  • Country: Italy
Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 2 of 28
© Lucas Clemens

Text description provided by the architects. The Ausserrothhof is an excellent illustration of how historical significance and modern architectural design can coexist harmoniously. The listed and heritage-protected farm is situated in the sunny Italian village of Schenna, surrounded by its own vineyards. The old farmhouse was carefully remodeled and a modern extension was added.

Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 3 of 28
© Lucas Clemens
Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 24 of 28
Floor Plan 1
Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lucas Clemens
Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 4 of 28
© Lucas Clemens

The objective was to safeguard the property's historical significance and unique character while facilitating a contemporary approach to its utilization. The historic building, whose origins date back to at least 1775, features solid natural stone walls, characteristic small windows, and a wooden parlor, and offers insight into a bygone era of construction. This aesthetic was deliberately emphasized and combined with modern elements. The new extension impresses with its precise and striking architecture and high-quality materials. The stacked exposed concrete reinterprets the rough lime plaster structure of the old house, while the local larch wood picks up the traditional building style in a modern way.

Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 11 of 28
© Lucas Clemens

Its slightly offset position in relation to the slope line provides a clear contrast to the existing building without overshadowing its presence. Particular attention was paid to ensuring a seamless connection between the old and new. The glass transition marks the point where historical and modern architectural styles converge, creating a transparent and lightweight aesthetic. The extension is designed to blend discreetly into the surrounding landscape, featuring a green flat roof that minimizes its visual impact from above. The large, frameless glazing provides an unobstructed view of the surrounding vineyards and the expansive view of Merano.

Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 26 of 28
Section
Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Sink
© Lucas Clemens

The interior of the farmhouse has been meticulously remodeled. The old smoke kitchen was uncovered, with the soot-blackened barrel vault serving to emphasize the original atmosphere. The modern built-in steel furniture and exposed screed floors blend in seamlessly with the historical substance, creating a subtle contrast. The wooden parlor and other historical elements, including the vaulted staircase and the marble split floors, have been meticulously restored to their former glory, contributing to the authentic ambiance that characterizes the courtyard.

Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Exterior Photography
© Lucas Clemens

The Ausserrothhof successfully fuses the past and present, creating a harmonious ensemble that not only respects the spirit of the place but also carries it forward. The combination of historical, architectural, and landscape elements has resulted in a project that preserves the identity and sense of place while remaining modern and forward-thinking.

Ausserrothhof Extension / The New Komma - Image 6 of 28
© Lucas Clemens

